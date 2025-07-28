LIV Golf Pro’s Patience Clearly Wearing Thin as Scottie Scheffler Comparisons Follow Him Everywhere

Scottie Scheffler has always dominated PGA headlines. But after yesterday’s win at the UK leg of LIV golf, the spotlight seems to have shifted. Yes, it’s Joaquin Niemann who’s making waves right now. The media is picking up heat around uncomfortable earnings comparisons between the two stars. Niemann is quietly out-earning him, racking up titles and millions while questions keep circling. His win on LIV’s UK leg made another bold statement in his already decorated career. With the voices growing louder, his reaction may mark a turning point in golf’s growing cross-tour rivalry.

Fresh off a big win after missing the cut at The Open earlier this month, Niemann hit a major milestone. Not only did he bounce back with a dominant performance, but he also pulled ahead of Scottie Scheffler in season earnings. With his total now around $21 million compared to Scheffler’s $19 million, the Chilean remained completely unfazed by the numbers. When told about the staggering figure, the Chilean laughed, simply responding, “It’s great.” Such a calm and deceptively simple response underscores his quiet confidence amid growing media pressure.

But as the conversation shifted towards money and motivation, Niemann’s tone became more serious. The reporter asked him during the post-match interview if he ever thinks about the money at stake while playing. Even as his earnings eclipse some of golf’s biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler, Niemann insisted it’s the competitive fire—not the financials—that fuels him. “Yeah, definitely a lot of money at stake, but I don’t play for the money,” Niemann clarified. “All I want to do is win. I want to be the best in the field. Yeah, I don’t really think about the money when I’m in that situation. I feel like if Bubba would’ve beat me I would be pretty pissed and not happy. Yeah, and I think money will not change that feeling.” It was an honest reflection—one that peeled back the polished exterior to show a player laser-focused on legacy.

Niemann has stayed focused, even after Phil Mickelson stirred the pot by saying Scheffler wouldn’t win before the Ryder Cup—a claim Scheffler quickly proved wrong. Now, with Niemann racking up wins and Scheffler holding steady, the rivalry feels more about legacy than money, how Niemann likes it.

Joaquin Niemann secured his fifth title of the season with a three-shot victory at LIV Golf’s UK leg, finishing at 17 under. He entered the final round with a six-shot lead and carded a steady 68, including five birdies and one bogey. Bubba Watson mounted the biggest challenge with a six-under 65, thanks to four birdies and two eagles on the back nine, cutting the gap but falling short. Caleb Surratt finished third at 13 under, while Talor Gooch placed fourth at 11 under. Niemann’s win comes just weeks after splitting with his coach and caddie, adding weight to his post-round remarks.

Joaquin Niemann’s Team Shake-Up: Start of a New Era?

Niemann cruised through his 2025 season with $21 million in earnings and five wins, four of which came while he had his former coach, Eduardo Miquel. However, despite the stellar season, Niemann made a surprising off-course decision to part ways with both his longtime coach, Eduardo Miquel, and caddie Gary Matthews. The move came after a disappointing missed cut at The Open and growing frustration with his game.

“I was pretty frustrated at the beginning of this week after a bad result at The Open and all the rest going on,” Niemann admitted after firing a blistering 63 in the second round at JCB Golf & Country Club. Splitting from Miquel and Matthews mid-season—especially after years of trust—was no small move. Few players shake up their team during a winning streak, making Niemann’s call even more striking.

While he kept the reasons somewhat vague, Niemann emphasized gratitude over blame. “I’m really grateful for them, for the two people who are not working with me anymore on the team,” he said. Miquel had guided him since turning pro in 2018, and Matthews had carried his bag since the LIV transition in 2022. Following the split, Niemann has turned to a trusted friend, Diego Salinas, from the Chilean Golf Tour. His new caddie isn’t just a stopgap. With a new team and renewed focus, Niemann’s 2025 isn’t just about racking up wins; it’s starting to feel like the beginning of his next era.

The reshuffle signals more than just a personnel change. It reflects a player determined to evolve, refine, and define a bigger season for himself this year.