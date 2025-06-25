LIV Golf Puts Foot Down After 2 Players Wanted to Sit Out $20 Million Dallas Tournament

Two veteran stars—one the reigning U.S. Senior Open champion, the other a Ryder Cup legend—wanted a shot at senior major glory this week. But despite qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Senior Open, both were barred from teeing it up at The Broadmoor. The reason? LIV Golf isn’t budging. With a $20 million tournament in Dallas this week, the league has made one thing crystal clear: contractual obligations come first.

The two players in question are Richard Bland and Lee Westwood. Bland, 51, claimed the 2024 U.S. Senior Open title in a playoff, capping a career resurgence that began with his first European Tour win at age 48. He followed up with a second senior major at the 2024 Senior PGA.

Westwood, one of England’s most decorated golfers with 44 worldwide wins and multiple near-misses in majors, made his U.S. Senior Open debut in 2024 and was set to return in 2025. But both are full-time LIV players, Bland with Cleeks GC and Westwood co-captaining Majesticks GC. Their contracts require participation in all 14 LIV events. And this week’s LIV Golf Dallas directly clashes with the Senior Open. “I can only play those two [senior majors] because I’m on LIV,” Westwood said. “But I can’t play the U.S. Senior this year because we’ve got an event this week.” Bland echoed that sentiment, emphasizing his commitment to LIV’s full schedule.

The league’s message? No exceptions. Missing a LIV event, regardless of major opportunity, would violate contract terms. It’s not the first time. Both players were also excluded from the 2023 Senior Open at Porthcawl due to unresolved DP World Tour fines after their LIV signings. The tension between LIV and traditional senior majors is now a recurring theme. As a result, the U.S. Senior Open will be without its defending champion, and one of its most prominent eligible veterans. That’s a big blow to the field, especially as Bland had the chance to go back-to-back. While fans may be disappointed by the absence, the clash only underscores the stark contrast between the two events competing for attention this weekend. Let’s take a look!

Two tournaments, one weekend: LIV Dallas vs. U.S. Senior Open

Golf fans have two high-stakes events this week—one steeped in tradition, the other saturated with money and spectacle. The 2025 U.S. Senior Open tees off June 26–29 at the historic Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. The par-70 layout hosts 156 of the top senior players across four rounds, with a 36-hole cut. The purse remains at $4 million, with $800,000 to the winner. Notable entrants include Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker. However, with Richard Bland out, the tournament lacks its defending champ.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf Dallas runs June 27–29 at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, just outside Dallas. The par-72, 7,425-yard course will see 54 players—13 four-man teams and two wildcards—compete in LIV’s trademark 54-hole shotgun format with no cut. The event offers a massive $20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner, plus $5 million in team prize money. Top names in the field include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquín Niemann (current season leader), and Cameron Smith, whose Ripper GC won the Dallas team event in 2024. Attending fans get more than golf: a mechanical bull, games, and a live Whiskey Myers concert on Saturday highlight the off-course experience.

The event will air on Fox Sports, FS2, and the Fox Sports App, giving LIV its widest weekend TV exposure this season. Two worlds, two styles—and for now, LIV’s demands are taking precedence.