LIV Golf Quietly Returns to Donald Trump’s Course After 3-Year Hiatus With Unexpected Announcement

New York’s Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster has always held a special spot on the LIV Golf schedule. Henrik Stenson won the first event there in 2022. Cameron Smith dominated the field to win the second tournament at the New Jersey club in 2023. Now, the LIV Golf is officially coming back after a quiet three-year break from the venue from Aug. 6 to 9, 2026.

“As we prepare for our biggest season yet, LIV Golf is excited to return to Trump National Bedminster and the bold, championship-caliber test it presents for our players,” said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events.

“Following two successful events in 2022 and 2023, we are thrilled to showcase elite golf, family-focused activities, an immersive fan environment, and premium hospitality that have become synonymous with the LIV Golf experience. We look forward to welcoming families and fans across New Jersey, New York, and beyond to Bedminster later this year.”

The 2022 event in Bedminster was a massive moment for Henrik Stenson and his team. The Swede joined the league just days before and immediately beat stars like Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff by two shots. He won the $4 million prize money in the presence of Donald Trump at the event.

Cameron Smith kept the excitement going when he closed out a dominant week in August 2023. Smith won the individual title and led his all-Australian Ripper GC squad to victory. They finished at 20-under par to win the team title by a massive eleven strokes that day.

And this time, the 2026 field features 13 major champions with a combined 23 major championships. Fans will see major champions Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), and Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC). Some up-and-coming golfers in the game are also joining the league this year. Michael La Sasso, Laurie Canter, and Elvis Smylie are bringing fresh energy and fast swings to the 2026 season.

Bedminster is the fifth U.S. stop in a massive global schedule that visits fourteen different cities. The 2026 season starts in Riyadh this February before heading to Adelaide and Hong Kong in March. Golfers will also travel to Mexico City, Andalucía, and the United Kingdom during this busy summer stretch. The final events take place in Indianapolis and Michigan before the big season finale arrives later.

While the New Jersey event is a huge deal, the LIV Golf might visit more Trump courses soon.

Donald Trump courses that could host LIV events moving forward

For example, Trump National in Washington, D.C., offers two different 18-hole courses for professional play. The championship course overlooks the historic Potomac River and hosted the senior major, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, in 2017. The location and logistical ease would suit LIV’s festival model, and it can draw some East Coast crowds.

Additionally, the ‘Blue Monster’ at Trump National Doral in Miami has a richer history than others. It hosted PGA Tour events for fifty years since the inauguration of the club in 1959, including the Open Invitational in 1962 and the World Golf Championship. It saw famous duels between legendary Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. And the Saudi-based league has already used this Florida gem for two big season finale events.

Meanwhile, Trump Turnberry in Scotland is another historic venue that could join LIV’s global schedule very soon. This iconic place opened in 1908 and hosted the famous Open Championship four times throughout its life. The beautiful Links layout presents a unique challenge that requires players to battle the wind. Adding a tournament here would give the league a much-needed test on a classic course.

The championship course in West Palm Beach has always been one of the most coveted courses for professional golf events in the U.S. It was certified as eco-friendly in 2006 and ranks inside the top fifty courses on Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine. This club has hosted many professional women’s events, including the prestigious 2023 Aramco Team Series.

Although no additional Trump properties have been officially announced, LIV Golf’s confirmed return to Trump National Bedminster in 2026 suggests that Bedminster may not be the last chapter.