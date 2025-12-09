LIV Golf Quietly Undergoes Rebrand Amid Brooks Koepka’s Exit Rumors – Report

LIV Golf’s latest trademark move has stirred fresh intrigue. A quiet update to the league’s paperwork has arrived just as one of its most recognizable stars faces renewed questions about his future. It has landed right as speculation swirls around Brooks Koepka and his future with Smash GC.

Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported this trademark filing through an X post.

“Another trademark was filed by LIV Golf last week, in addition to the three @Sean_Zak reported on last month: Southern Guards GC,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing adds another layer to ongoing chatter about roster movement and team adjustments heading into 2026.

Southern Guards GC joined three filings first highlighted in early November by Golf Digest’s Sean Zak. Those earlier submissions were for Becko East GC, Southern Balindi GC, and Real Club De Toros GC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing mirrors the structure used for all current teams, covering tournament operations and golf-related media. This suggests that LIV is laying the groundwork for new branding options or additional squads.

Rebranding comes amid rumors of Koepka leaving the Saudi-backed league to rejoin the PGA Tour. But Carpenter reported that he may skip the 2026 season despite his existing deal. The move could carry an eight-figure cost. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil stated the former major champion remains contracted but offered little about plans beyond that point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LIV’s recent actions suggest a league positioning itself for flexibility, regardless of how the Brooks Koepka conversation unfolds.

This is a developing story…