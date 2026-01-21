LIV Golf Recruit Under Fire for ‘Forfeiting’ Masters Spot to Join Phil Mickelson’s Side

Essentials Inside The Story A rising amateur earned one of golf's rarest invitations, then made a choice that instantly changed how fans view his future

By turning pro early, he secured a new path, but at the cost of a moment many players chase their entire lives

The decision has sparked a fierce debate between tradition and money

Its a dream of every golf professional to play at Augusta National during the Masters tournament. While many professionals find it hard to get an invite, one amateur gets this opportunity every year. This year, that amateur was Michael La Sasso. However, he gave up the opportunity by turning professional and joining LIV Golf.

Augusta National added a criterion in 2023, which honors Bobby Jones’ amateur legacy. According to this criterion, the reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship individual winner receives an invitation to the Masters. La Sasso, the 21-year-old Ole Miss senior, won the 2025 NCAA Championship in 2025. He finished 11 under par through the four rounds to beat the runner-up Phichaksn Maichon by two strokes.

Thanks to his win at the NCAA Championship, Michael La Sasso got an invitation to play at the 2026 Masters. He had an opportunity that many dream of. However, he turned it down by joining Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC. The criteria are only for amateurs, and Sasso turned professional by joining LIV Golf, thereby nullifying his eligibility.

During his amateur run, La Sasso set an Ole Miss single-season scoring record with a 69.48 average. He also represented the United States in the 2025 Walker Cup and made six PGA Tour starts, including a tied 44th finish at the 3M Open. Entering 2026, La Sasso ranked 13th in the world amateur standings and was tracking toward strong PGA Tour University status. Instead, he now begins his professional career under the LIV Golf banner.

Mickelson was short of one member on his team after Andy Ogletree was relegated in 2025. Ogletree had a chance to make his way back on the roster with a top-3 finish at the LIV Golf Promotions event 2026. Anthony Kim got his spot back with that very path. However, Ogletree failed miserably by missing the cut. The NCAA Championship winner will now take his spot alongside Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele.

As the announcement spread, the focus quickly shifted from the contract itself to what La Sasso was leaving behind.

Fans zero in on the Masters sacrifice

Much of the online reaction centered on the lost chance to walk Augusta National next April. It’s a major event that not only holds a special place among golfers but in fans’ hearts, too. No golf fan could ever forget the 2019 Masters win, where Tiger Woods made a historic comeback to win his 15th major. The same goes for Rory McIlroy’s 2025 win, as he finally completed a career Grand Slam after waiting for many years. But despite the importance, Michael La Sasso decided to turn down the opportunity.

Several fans framed the decision as trading tradition for a paycheck, questioning the long-term value of a move tied to LIV’s uncertain access to major championships. “I’m sure he’s been offered a lot of money, but to give up your Masters spot, with no guarantee of playing in it in the future… Sigh,” one user wrote. Echoing similar feelings, another said, “Big decision? Stupid decision.” The comment sums up the disbelief, calling the decision stupid.

One fan questioned LIV’s stability. “Wowwwwwwww forfeiting the masters invite to join a sinking ship is absolutely wild to me,” the user wrote. This reaction reflects doubts about LIV Golf’s long-term stability and its limited pathways into golf’s biggest events. While Scott O’Neil is doing his best, there’s still no confirmation that LIV will receive OWGR-eligible status. This makes any future chances to play at the Masters a gamble. LIV does offer huge sums of money, but its golfers face unclear routes to major events through ranking systems and qualifying.

Another comment framed the choice as a financial win that comes at a historic cost. “Glad he is getting paid, but I’m not sure how much money is worth skipping the Masters,” the user said. Another reflected on the same thing, writing, “This is so dumb.”

There’s no denying that the Masters remains one of the few stages where a young player can build a global reputation. Though Michael La Sasso is securing income now, fans feel that he is turning down an opportunity to make a reputation. A recurring theme was that no amount of money seemed worth giving up a moment that many players chase for a lifetime.

The responses highlight the importance of tradition and the prestige of major championships. In Michael La Sasso’s case, fans are mocking him and questioning his decision to let a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity slip from his hand.