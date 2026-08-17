LIV Golf Releases Official Statement Addressing Backlash Over $40M Event Cancellation

The cat’s finally out of the bag, but it’s hardly a surprise. Last month, Martin Kaymer revealed construction for LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship in Michigan. But then, The Telegraph reported LIV Golf had canceled the $40 million event altogether. Despite that, tickets for the event had remained on sale for days, sparking backlash from fans. The breakaway league has finally addressed the matter with an official statement on Instagram.

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“LIV Golf today confirmed that the League’s 2026 season finale will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers, and the 2026 Team Champion at the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2026 Championships.”

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LIV Golf added that the 57-player field will compete over four rounds of stroke play. And the event will determine several important outcomes. It will crown the Indianapolis individual winner and determine the last positions in LIV Golf’s season-long individual standings, including the overall individual champion and the top three finishers.

LIV Golf Indianapolis, scheduled for August 20 to 23, will also determine the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion. All 13 teams will remain in contention, with the scores of all four players on each counting toward their team’s total on each of the four days. After the final round, the team with the best combined score will earn the season’s team championship. LIV Golf announced the cancellation of its $40 million Michigan event.

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“With LIV Golf Indianapolis serving as the final event of the season, the previously scheduled Aramco LIV Golf Michigan, originally set for August 27-30, at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, will not take place.”

The breakaway league also confirmed that Thomas Rhett and Disco Lines will no longer perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis. The league attributes this to “unavoidable changes in the entertainment program.” Meanwhile, those who bought tickets for the Michigan event will receive refunds. This comes days before the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, which has a $20 million individual purse ($4m winner’s share) and a $10 million team purse ($3m winner’s share).

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The entire ordeal began when Saudi Arabia’s PIF announced in April that it would withdraw its funding from the breakaway league. After months of searching for a new financial backer, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil announced he had found an investor to keep the league afloat through 2027. However, the identity of the investor and the specifics of the deal have yet to be made public.

But after the cancellation of his season-ending finale, O’Neil issued a statement about the decision.

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“By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands… Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the League as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become.”

Despite his reassurance, the league’s future remains bleak, as a new report from Front Office Sports revealed that vendors and contractors, both current and former, are owed money for their services earlier this year, with amounts ranging from thousands to nearly $100,000.

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LIV Golf wants a fresh start in the 2027 season with its new investors. However, only time will tell whether it actually has a future in the sport.