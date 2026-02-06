LIV Golf Riyadh 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After some significant back and forth, the LIV Golf season is finally kicking off. Beginning its operations this weekend, the Saudi-backed league will be facing an uphill battle. With the format having been changed to a more traditional 72-hole one, the golfers will be tested thoroughly when out in the fairway.
Back in the offseason, things were pretty tough for the league as they lost some big names from their ranks. Initially, it was Brooks Koepka, who made quite a smooth transition to the PGA Tour via the ‘Returning Member Program.’ Following suit shortly after, 4Aces GC’s star Patrick Reed, too, jumped the ship, leaving Dustin Johnson and Co. stranded. Thankfully, managing to withstand the storm, the first tournament of 2026 will be underway soon. Before that, here’s a look at the prize money for the much-anticipated event.
What Is The Prize Money And Winner’s Share At The LIV Golf Riyadh 2026?
This will be the second occasion on which the event will be played under lights. With the field ramped up to 57, all 13 teams will now have four players, along with five wild-card additions. The total prize purse, according to Today’s Golfer, is a whopping $30 million. Despite all the noise about LIV Golf suffering billions in losses, the overall prize money has been increased by $5 million from last year.
A total of $20 million has been set aside exclusively for the individual golfers. While the winner will be receiving a sum of $4 million, coming second in this tournament guarantees a prize of $2.5 million. And there’s more.
Unlike previous instances where only the top 3 teams earned prize money, this will be the first time all the teams will be entitled to a monetary reward. Here’s a total breakdown of the 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money breakdown.
INDIVIDUAL
WIN: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
TEAM
WIN: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10: $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
2026 LIV Golf Riyadh 2026: Players To Watch Out For
Adrian Meronk will return to reclaim his throne in Riyadh. Coming in as the defending champion, Meronk will try to replicate his antics from last year and put on yet another stellar show for the crowd. However, alongside Meronk, the fans will also be on the lookout for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. While the duo has decided to stay back, rumors around DeChambeau’s contract sent some chills down the LIV Golf fans’ spines.
Interestingly, the maiden tournament of the season will also have 10 players making their full-time LIV Golf debut. Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Michael La Sasso, Ben An, Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song, Elvis Smylie, Yosuke Asaji, Bjorn Hellgren, and Richard Lee will be living their dreams as they try to have an impact and establish themselves as a strong force.
Two of the 13 teams will play with a new team name. The Iron Heads are now renamed as the Korean Golf Club. Likewise, Stinger GC will play as the Southern Guards.