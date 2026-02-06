LIV Golf Riyadh 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After some significant back and forth, the LIV Golf season is finally kicking off. Beginning its operations this weekend, the Saudi-backed league will be facing an uphill battle. With the format having been changed to a more traditional 72-hole one, the golfers will be tested thoroughly when out in the fairway.

Back in the offseason, things were pretty tough for the league as they lost some big names from their ranks. Initially, it was Brooks Koepka, who made quite a smooth transition to the PGA Tour via the ‘Returning Member Program.’ Following suit shortly after, 4Aces GC’s star Patrick Reed, too, jumped the ship, leaving Dustin Johnson and Co. stranded. Thankfully, managing to withstand the storm, the first tournament of 2026 will be underway soon. Before that, here’s a look at the prize money for the much-anticipated event.

What Is The Prize Money And Winner’s Share At The LIV Golf Riyadh 2026?

This will be the second occasion on which the event will be played under lights. With the field ramped up to 57, all 13 teams will now have four players, along with five wild-card additions. The total prize purse, according to Today’s Golfer, is a whopping $30 million. Despite all the noise about LIV Golf suffering billions in losses, the overall prize money has been increased by $5 million from last year.

A total of $20 million has been set aside exclusively for the individual golfers. While the winner will be receiving a sum of $4 million, coming second in this tournament guarantees a prize of $2.5 million. And there’s more.

Unlike previous instances where only the top 3 teams earned prize money, this will be the first time all the teams will be entitled to a monetary reward. Here’s a total breakdown of the 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money breakdown.

INDIVIDUAL

WIN: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

TEAM

WIN: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10: $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

2026 LIV Golf Riyadh 2026: Players To Watch Out For

Adrian Meronk will return to reclaim his throne in Riyadh. Coming in as the defending champion, Meronk will try to replicate his antics from last year and put on yet another stellar show for the crowd. However, alongside Meronk, the fans will also be on the lookout for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. While the duo has decided to stay back, rumors around DeChambeau’s contract sent some chills down the LIV Golf fans’ spines.

Interestingly, the maiden tournament of the season will also have 10 players making their full-time LIV Golf debut. Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Michael La Sasso, Ben An, Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song, Elvis Smylie, Yosuke Asaji, Bjorn Hellgren, and Richard Lee will be living their dreams as they try to have an impact and establish themselves as a strong force.

Two of the 13 teams will play with a new team name. The Iron Heads are now renamed as the Korean Golf Club. Likewise, Stinger GC will play as the Southern Guards.