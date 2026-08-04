LIV Golf Sends Brutal 30-Day Notice to Employees Amid Unresolved Financial Chaos – Report

LIV Golf gave its staff advance notice to find new jobs—a sign the breakaway circuit’s funding crisis is reaching a breaking point. Despite promising to fund LIV Golf through 2026, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) abandoned the league over two months ago. Now, with CEO Scott O’Neal scrambling for funding, LIV Golf is doing what the PGA Tour did: fire staff members; only PGA had a $1.5 billion funding behind it.

Flushing It Golf recently reported on X that LIV Golf gave most of its staff and contractors a 30-day notice email of their termination by early September 2026. This news comes a week after the breakaway league reportedly canceled its Team Championship event in Indianapolis.

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The 30-day notice puts these employees’ livelihoods at stake. However, according to another source, there’s a catch. The email included a clause stating that if it secures funding, LIV Golf will provide these employees better opportunities in LIV 2.0. So, the employment depends on funding. But the larger question remains: is the circuit getting funding?

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According to Forbes, LIV Golf has received a $250-300 million funding offer that is close to being finalized. If the deal goes through, it would fuel the rebirth of LIV Golf in 2027, with a reduced schedule.

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As LIV Golf scrambles for funding, its uncertain future doesn’t just affect the employees. Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrell Hatton, and many more pros will have to relinquish the money LIV Golf owes them for an equity stake. DeChambeau clarified that even though LIV Golf lost over $1 billion over the last 4 years, he is optimistic about its future and believes team golf has a place in the game.

Speaking to media back in May, Bryson said, “I think one of the things people don’t realise is the team franchise valuations. We get the top co right, and we get what we’re doing on the top side right, I think the momentum could be endless for us.”

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Jon Rahm also didn’t dismiss the possibility that he might have to help LIV financially. But the majority remain silent about the league’s future, while some, like Graeme McDowell, have already started looking elsewhere for their careers.

Golfers like Rahm, Hatton, Ian Poulter, and Niemann, not waiting to see what unfolds, have already accepted DPWT memberships. One person who may stay without a league is Bryson DeChambeau. If LIV Golf collapses, DeChambeau faces three paths: rejoin the PGA Tour, pursue YouTube content, or seek another league.