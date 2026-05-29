LIV Golf Set to Refund Fans After Controversial Broadcast Decision

When LIV Golf’s many fans switched on their broadcast feature “Any Shot, Any Time” this Thursday, many were disappointed to see nothing on their screens. The “groundbreaking innovation” first launched in 2024 allowed the followers an intimate accessibility option with various features. However, with PIF backing away from its financial support, LIV Golf is already making some changes, including one related to this streaming feature.

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Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal broke the story. According to him, the league made the “strategic decision” to drop all three premium feeds for the remainder of the 2026 season. This is effective from the first round of the ongoing Korea event at the Asiad Country Club.

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With six events remaining in this year, LIV Golf is now working on refunds for subscribers who paid $59.99 for annual app access, or $8.99 per event. CEO Scott O’Neil has positioned every cost reduction as part of making the league more “disciplined and sustainable” while it courts new investors.

Subscribers who paid $59.99 for the annual app, or $8.99 for individual event passes, had access to group streams. This feature allowed fans to switch between pairings in real time and team streams and offered a 4-box view of every player on a specific team. The main broadcast remains available, free in the US via FOX.

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“Any Shot, Any Time” was not simply a streaming feature; LIV Golf sought to elevate the fan experience. LIV Golf and graphics partner Champion Data built the Smart CGI Graphics Interface, powering it, sending 36 synced feeds to Google Cloud, and deploying automated AI graphics across 18 live group streams.

LIV’s feature earned a nomination at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Interactive Experience. It also won the 2025 Sports Technology Award for Best Use of Fan Engagement Technology by a Sports Organization at a ceremony in London. Those wins did not count against the larger picture.

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One of Carpenter’s sources mentioned that the move was made after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stopped its funding to LIV Golf because it led to payment issues with some broadcast vendors. LIV currently spends around $100 million per month without any significant commercial, broadcast, or event-based revenues.

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On April 30, PIF confirmed its funding withdrawal, announcing it would stop its funding to the league. Over its course, the Saudi fund had invested over $5 billion in LIV. But with the investment no longer consistent with the current phase of its strategy, PIF stepped back.

Sure, LIV won events for its version, but it was actually the PGA Tour that tried to do something similar, not at the same level, though.

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The PGA Tour did this first, not LIV Golf

The PGA Tour launched its version of “Every Shot Live” at The Players Championship in 2020. For this, the PGA Tour utilized a whopping 120 cameras covering the marquee event from every angle. Notably, the Tour has offered the feature at the TPC Sawgrass every year since.

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Technically, to make this disruptive feature happen, the official app’s TOURCast tool tracks every shot from every player. They also do 3D course visualizations and AI-enhanced commentary, all free of charge. Overall, ESPN+ covers over 35 events for the PGA Tour. It shows elements like featured groups, featured holes, and a marquee group feed, all running simultaneously.

The PGA Tour never framed any of this as a breakthrough; it just quietly built the infrastructure and kept it running. Honestly, LIV’s ambitions were never small, but alas, it didn’t work out as the league wanted it to!