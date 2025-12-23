LIV Golf Shake-Up Leaves Two Established Names Fighting for Their Futures

If you thought LIV Golf changing to a 72-hole format was the only change the league would see, you might want to rethink. Its roster is also seeing dramatic changes. The latest update comes from Ripper GC and RangeGoats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the 2026 LIV Golf season approaches, it is being reported that Matt Jones and Ben Campbell are relegated and without a contract. Jones has been a part of LIV since its inaugural year, playing for the Ripper GC. He won multiple titles with his team members, but the 45-year-old failed to leave a mark this year. His best finishes were T4 in Andalucia and a T17 in Mexico, and as a result, Jones ended the season ranked 40th in the LIV rankings, the lowest position of any Ripper pro.

Meanwhile, Ben Campbell joined LIV as a reserve player last season. That meant playing for Ripper, Legion XIII, and Majesticks, all the while playing at the Asian Tour’s International Series. Things finally looked up for him this season when he joined Bubba Watson‘s RangeGoats. However, Campbell failed to break the top 15 in every event, except in Singapore, where he finished third. He finished 36th in the LIV rankings, the second-best from his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as you’d expect from these updates, there are already rumors that LIV is working to replace Campbell, with Max Greyserman, the PGA Tour pro, ranked 32nd in the world.

Nevertheless, Jones and Campbell are hardly the only two players to face this situation. The 87-player list of LIV Golf Promotions also includes Chris Wood, Alex Levy, and Anthony Kim. These golfers will seek another chance at the LIV Golf in Florida for 2026. The 87 pros will be vying for two 2026 LIV spots and 10 Asian Tour International Series places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players finishing the 2025 LIV season 25th–48th (Open Zone) or 49th–54th (relegated) without 2026 contracts qualify for the event. The Promotion event is 72 holes of stroke play with progressive cuts, shrinking the field over two days before a final 36-hole stage.

On another note, this is hardly the only breaking news coming from LIV this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mito Pereira announces shock retirement at a young age

Mito Pereira, part of Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC since 2023, will not pursue golf professionally anymore. The news came in a shocking announcememt Pereira made.

“Today, my main desire is to step away from constant travel, return to Chile, and focus on my personal life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentimental as the moment is, Pereira confessed that he will carry “unforgettable memories” with him, not only from LIV, but also the Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) and the PGA Tour. In return, LIV responded heartily.

“Thanks for the memories, Mito. All the best in your next chapter.”

This isn’t the first time 30-year-old Pereira has stepped away. In 2009, at 14, the Chilean quit golf despite being a top IMG Academy prospect. Eventually, he joined Texas Tech in 2014 but turned pro a year later. Pereira rose in 2020-21, winning three times on the KFT. He played 42 events, six top-10s, but never won. Then, eventually, in 2023, he joined LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Pereira added, “Now, the time has come to pause. Chile is my place in the world, and my family is my reason for being.”

On the other hand, just days ago, Sergio Garcia signed a contract extension with LIV Golf. He is the second Masters champ, following Dustin Johnson, to do so in recent times. Indeed, things are shifting quickly at the Saudi-backed league in every way imaginable.