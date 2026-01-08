LIV Golf Signs New TV Deal With $1.4 Billion Brand 26 Days Before Official Season Start – Report

Essentials Inside The Story LIV Golf seems to have finally addressed the complaints regarding its international broadcasting.

While broadcasting issues have been addressed, there are others concerns for the Saudi-backed League to look at.

Who are the prominent names who have opted to exit LIV?

LIV Golf has emerged as one of the PGA Tour’s biggest competitors. Founded in 2021, the Saudi-backed league rose quickly initially. However, in recent times, its popularity seems to have spiralled down significantly. As the league looks to bring in key changes in 2026, it also has some good news for its fans- the Saudi-backed league has finally come up with a broadcasting deal for the fans.

For a long time, the LIV Golf has faced criticism for a lack of proper broadcasting outside of the USA. Things were getting frustrating especially for fans in the UK. Thankfully, as per a brand new announcement, LIV Golf is all set to join hands with the $1.4 billion worth TNT Sports.

“Based on the below screenshot, it looks like LIV Golf has a deal coming with TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) in the U.K.,” read a report from Josh Carpenter on X.

The news was also posted by the official X handle of TNT Sports. Diving into the details, the broadcasting giant confirmed that the LIV Golf broadcast will be available starting February 4, 2026. Incidentally, this will also mark the league’s 2026 season debut at the Riyadh Golf Club. This update will surely come as a breath of fresh air for fans in the UK. However, for LIV Golf’s fans back in the USA, the broadcasting partner remains unchanged.

Back in January 2025, the LIV Golf signed a deal with Fox Sports for all of its broadcast in the US. Now, with the latest announcement, the Saudi-backed league looks pretty well-rounded in terms of TV rights. Sadly, the same cannot be said about its roster as big names have parted ways.

LIV Golf’s future in jeopardy as Brooks Koepka and Co. leave midway

The LIV Golf front office is leaving no stone unturned in making the tournament attractive. As the league is adapting to a more traditional approach, a significant number of changes will be made. But amidst the shift, one of its major stars, Brooks Koepka, announced a couple of weeks back that he will be parting ways with the league.

In a recent statement, Koepka’s manager, Blake Smith, announced the decision.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” the statement said. “Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

This was also quite shocking as Koepka had an entire year of contract worth $100 million left.

Additionally, the likes of Pat Perez and Kevin Na too, have left LIV’s side at such a crucial juncture. Now, as LIV Golf enters a transformative phase, the departures of its biggest names may ultimately define the league’s next chapter more than its bold reforms.