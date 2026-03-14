LIV Golf Singapore 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The latest stop on the LIV Golf calendar has arrived in Singapore. And yet again, a strong field would aim for the winner’s share out of one of the biggest purses in professional golf. The event kicked off at the Serapong Course of Sentosa Golf Club on March 12 and would see its final day on March 15. 57 players across 13 teams have teed it off in the greens of Singapore at LIV’s fourth event for the 2026 season.
The event last year had a prize purse of $20 million for individuals, and Joaquin Niemann bagged the winning prize of $4 million. As expecter, LIV Golf Singapore has begun with a stacked field. Alongside the defending champion, the lineup includes Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and others.
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Through two rounds, DeChambeau has surged ahead after a 6-under 65, reaching 10-under par. Additionally, his performance has given his Crushers GC team momentum as they head into the weekend at the challenging par-71, 7,406-yard tropical layout.
All About The Prize Money And Winner’s Share At The LIV Golf Singapore 2026
As LIV begins its 4th year, LIV Golf Singapore currently boasts a prize purse of $30 million. From that pool, the individual champion will earn $4 million, and the winning team will split $3 million.
Let’s take a look at the prize money payout for each golfer at LIV Golf Singapore.
Individual wins:
Winner: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
Here are the details about the payout for each team at LIV Golf Singapore.
Team wins:
WIN: $3,000,000
2: $1,500,000
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10: $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
Bryson DeChambeau takes LIV Golf Singapore lead with Jon Rahm and Thomas Detry chasing
Currently, the leaderboard for the LIV event is being led by Bryson DeChambeau as he has a score of 10 under par. Five players, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Thomas Detry, Lee Westwood, Richard T Lee, and Louis Oosthuizen, are tied for the second position with a score of seven under par after the second round.
DeChambeau managed to pull off a strong showdown in the third, fourth, and eighth holes in round two. Although he began the round with back-to-back pars, three birdies secured him the top spot in the leaderboard.
“Focus on my golf, what I can control. I know it’s cliché, but you can’t get too wrapped up with what everybody else is doing and making sure I’m starting it on my lines the way I need to and rolling the putts on my lines like I need to. Barring that, I think I can give myself a good chance,” said DeChambeau, reflecting on his gameplay.
Thomas Detry, on the other hand, appeared confident as he revealed how he is ready to take up the challenge. He believes “anything under par” appears good for him at the moment.
Amid this, Rahm stated, ‘I played really good today. Felt like I played actually significantly better than yesterday, just little margins.”
The Spaniard, fresh out of a victory, seemed satisfied with his shots but tried to analyze his game. He acknowledged how he failed to make many putts. Furthermore, he has also missed the opportunity to secure birdies.