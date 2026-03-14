LIV Golf Singapore 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The latest stop on the LIV Golf calendar has arrived in Singapore. And yet again, a strong field would aim for the winner’s share out of one of the biggest purses in professional golf. The event kicked off at the Serapong Course of Sentosa Golf Club on March 12 and would see its final day on March 15. 57 players across 13 teams have teed it off in the greens of Singapore at LIV’s fourth event for the 2026 season.

The event last year had a prize purse of $20 million for individuals, and Joaquin Niemann bagged the winning prize of $4 million. As expecter, LIV Golf Singapore has begun with a stacked field. Alongside the defending champion, the lineup includes Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and others.

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Through two rounds, DeChambeau has surged ahead after a 6-under 65, reaching 10-under par. Additionally, his performance has given his Crushers GC team momentum as they head into the weekend at the challenging par-71, 7,406-yard tropical layout.

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All About The Prize Money And Winner’s Share At The LIV Golf Singapore 2026

As LIV begins its 4th year, LIV Golf Singapore currently boasts a prize purse of $30 million. From that pool, the individual champion will earn $4 million, and the winning team will split $3 million.

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Let’s take a look at the prize money payout for each golfer at LIV Golf Singapore.

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Individual wins:

Winner: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

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3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

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5: $800,000

6: $700,000

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7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

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10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

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13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

Here are the details about the payout for each team at LIV Golf Singapore.

Team wins:

WIN: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10: $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

Bryson DeChambeau takes LIV Golf Singapore lead with Jon Rahm and Thomas Detry chasing

Currently, the leaderboard for the LIV event is being led by Bryson DeChambeau as he has a score of 10 under par. Five players, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Thomas Detry, Lee Westwood, Richard T Lee, and Louis Oosthuizen, are tied for the second position with a score of seven under par after the second round.

Imago 153rd Open Championship Bryson Dechambeau USA on the first tee during the final round of the 153rd Open Championship, played at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Co. Antrim, Ireland. 20/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Thos Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Portrush Royal Portrush Antrim Northern Ireland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

DeChambeau managed to pull off a strong showdown in the third, fourth, and eighth holes in round two. Although he began the round with back-to-back pars, three birdies secured him the top spot in the leaderboard.

“Focus on my golf, what I can control. I know it’s cliché, but you can’t get too wrapped up with what everybody else is doing and making sure I’m starting it on my lines the way I need to and rolling the putts on my lines like I need to. Barring that, I think I can give myself a good chance,” said DeChambeau, reflecting on his gameplay.

Thomas Detry, on the other hand, appeared confident as he revealed how he is ready to take up the challenge. He believes “anything under par” appears good for him at the moment.

Amid this, Rahm stated, ‘I played really good today. Felt like I played actually significantly better than yesterday, just little margins.”

The Spaniard, fresh out of a victory, seemed satisfied with his shots but tried to analyze his game. He acknowledged how he failed to make many putts. Furthermore, he has also missed the opportunity to secure birdies.