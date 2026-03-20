LIV Golf South Africa 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

LIV Golf South Africa 2026 began in Johannesburg, creating tremendous excitement among fans. This edition marks LIV’s debut in the country. With such high energy around the event, we know the tournament will be exciting. What makes it more eye-catching is the lucrative purse.
A total of $30 million is up for grabs this weekend. Out of this, $20 million is for individual players and $10 million is for teams. The player who wins gets $4 million, and even the player who finishes last still gets about $50,000.
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For teams, there is a new rule. Earlier, only the top three teams got prize money. But now, all 13 teams get a share of the $10 million, depending on how well they play. This means more teams get rewarded, not just the top ones. Now, let’s know about the total breakdown of the prize money.
Individual wins:
Winner: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
Team wins:
1: $3,000,000
2: $1,500,000
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10: $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
Now, with players enjoying the prize money, the tournament helps the local economy a lot. More than 90,000 people have already bought tickets. This helps hotels, restaurants, and tourism businesses earn more money. The government expects the event to bring about R1 billion into the economy. Furthermore, LIV Golf is giving $100,000 to help the local community, including a soup kitchen in Diepsloot.
In terms of play, fans hold high expectations. Bryson DeChambeau comes in after winning in Singapore. He won in a playoff after Richard T. Lee missed an easy putt. Fans’ eagerness to interact with him was on full display during the first round. In the individual race, Jon Rahm leads. Thanks to his consistent results.
Now, it will be interesting to see who shines in LIV Golf South Africa 2026. But why does this event hold so much value?
LIV Golf South Africa 2026 is turning out to be interesting
LIV Golf is playing in Africa for the first time, in Johannesburg, and it is a huge and emotional moment. After the first round, Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III are in the lead, having put 8 under on the board.
The local fans are thrilled because the South African team, Southern Guards, is leading the team event. The crowd is excited and supports their players strongly, which makes the event feel exceptional for them.
South Africa already has a strong golf history, but it usually doesn’t host huge events with top players. This time, many famous players are playing, so interest is very high. About 100,000 people are expected to attend the event over four days. Charl Schwartzel couldn’t hold back their emotions.
“I think that was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a golf course,” Charl Schwartzel said. “I almost had tears in my eyes. It was a really proud moment.”
Written by
Edited by
Riya Singhal