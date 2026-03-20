LIV Golf South Africa 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

LIV Golf South Africa 2026 began in Johannesburg, creating tremendous excitement among fans. This edition marks LIV’s debut in the country. With such high energy around the event, we know the tournament will be exciting. What makes it more eye-catching is the lucrative purse.

A total of $30 million is up for grabs this weekend. Out of this, $20 million is for individual players and $10 million is for teams. The player who wins gets $4 million, and even the player who finishes last still gets about $50,000.

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For teams, there is a new rule. Earlier, only the top three teams got prize money. But now, all 13 teams get a share of the $10 million, depending on how well they play. This means more teams get rewarded, not just the top ones. Now, let’s know about the total breakdown of the prize money.

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Individual wins:

Winner: $4,000,000

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2: $2,250,000

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3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

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5: $800,000

6: $700,000

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7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

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10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

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13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

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16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

Team wins:

1: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10: $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

Now, with players enjoying the prize money, the tournament helps the local economy a lot. More than 90,000 people have already bought tickets. This helps hotels, restaurants, and tourism businesses earn more money. The government expects the event to bring about R1 billion into the economy. Furthermore, LIV Golf is giving $100,000 to help the local community, including a soup kitchen in Diepsloot.

In terms of play, fans hold high expectations. Bryson DeChambeau comes in after winning in Singapore. He won in a playoff after Richard T. Lee missed an easy putt. Fans’ eagerness to interact with him was on full display during the first round. In the individual race, Jon Rahm leads. Thanks to his consistent results.

Now, it will be interesting to see who shines in LIV Golf South Africa 2026. But why does this event hold so much value?

LIV Golf South Africa 2026 is turning out to be interesting

LIV Golf is playing in Africa for the first time, in Johannesburg, and it is a huge and emotional moment. After the first round, Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III are in the lead, having put 8 under on the board.

The local fans are thrilled because the South African team, Southern Guards, is leading the team event. The crowd is excited and supports their players strongly, which makes the event feel exceptional for them.

South Africa already has a strong golf history, but it usually doesn’t host huge events with top players. This time, many famous players are playing, so interest is very high. About 100,000 people are expected to attend the event over four days. Charl Schwartzel couldn’t hold back their emotions.

“I think that was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a golf course,” Charl Schwartzel said. “I almost had tears in my eyes. It was a really proud moment.”