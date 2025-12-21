LIV Golf Star Announces Tough Career Decision After Majors Setback Became the Final Straw

Essentials Inside The Story Ian Poulter recently held a Q&A session on Instagram.

In the process, he made a huge revelation.

Poulter will carry on as a co-captain at LIV.

This legendary golf athlete has almost won everything in his career. Achieving a career-high world ranking of number 5, this English golfer won a couple of World Golf Championships. The first one of the two came back in 2010, at the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship. He also clinched the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2012, establishing himself as a prominent name in the golfing fraternity. And that’s not all, the 49-year-old golfer is also a part of five European squads that have won the Ryder Cup. Unfortunately, despite all the aforementioned accolades, a failed Open Qualifying stint has led this golfer to take a saddening decision in his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So who are we talking about? Well, it’s none other than the legendary golfer, Ian Poulter. Back in July this year, Poulter and his son Luke entered the Open Qualifying. Sadly, despite some exceptional performances from Luke, both the father-son duo failed to qualify as they finished outside the top-five. And now, after the heartbreak, it looks like the incident has had a deep impact on Poulter.

Recently on Instagram, the legendary golfer had a Q&A session with his fans. There were a lot of queries, but one particular one stood out. A fan asked him, “Will you be playing open qualifying next year?” And the reply that Poulter wrote must have pained all of his fans. Dismissing any further possibilities of playing the Open Championship in the future, the golfer wrote, “I don’t think it fits in the summer schedule. I’d be happy for Luke to make it in and I’d caddy for him though.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 7, 2021 England’s Ian Poulter walks off the 10th tee during a practice round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Surely, while this comes as a major shift in narrative from Poulter, the hints were telling. Back when he failed to qualify in July, the English golfer looked devastated. Taking to Instagram, he wrote back then, “Yesterday was a special moment on so many levels. No we didn’t qualify for @theopen but Luke was right in contention after the first round and only missed by a couple of shots.” Thankfully for the fans, although Poulter will not be playing The Open, he will hang around with LIV a little bit longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood re-sign as Majesticks GC co-captains for LIV 2026

Laurie Canter has been joined by former World No. #1 Lee Westwood and legendary British golfer Ian Poulter to lead the 2026 LIV Gold season. Just a few days back, Majesticks Golf Club made the announcement. The professional experience that these icons carry would evidently help LIV begin their new chapter with strong leadership and renewed competitive spirit.

Imago 28th July 2024 JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, Uttoxeter, England LIV UK Golf League, Final Round Ian Poulter of the Majestics GC walks onto the 14th green PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12673685 StevenxFlynn

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Joining Canter, Poulter shared, “I’ve been part of Majesticks Golf Club from day one, and am excited to continue on that journey as a player and Co-Captain. What we’ve built here, both on and off the course, is special, with a clear long-term vision.” He further continued, “LIV Golf has changed the game in ways that excite both players and fans, and being part of that evolution has been incredible. Re-signing for 2026 is an easy decision for me. I’m as motivated as ever, and I can’t wait to help drive this team forward into the 2026 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Team principal James Dunkley praised the Ryder Cup legend and added, “Ian is a hugely important part of this team. He sets standards, inspires everyone around him, and brings a level of energy and passion that instills belief in us all.” Reflecting on Westwood, Dunkley said, “Lee’s influence runs deep through this organisation. His leadership style is measured and insightful, and brings immense experience to the team, helping to drive our standards.”

Westwood himself, too, shared how he is extremely excited to “continue this journey with Majesticks GC”. He further added how he believes that LIV Golf has already made impeccable progress in the world of golf. Looking forward to the new season, he said, “I’m committed to helping push us forward in 2026 and contributing in every way I can, both as a player and a leader.” Now, only time would reveal how the new year turns out for the Saudi-backed league under the new leadership.