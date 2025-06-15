LIV Golf Star Completely Heartbroken as He Fails After Bragging About Major Prep: ‘Gave It Everything’

A key topic regarding LIV golfers’ performance at majors is the league’s demanding schedule. In May, Paul McGinley argued that worldwide travel and fewer events leave LIV players undercooked, as only Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won majors at the 2023 PGA Championship and 2024 U.S. Open since LIV Golf began in 2022. Joaquin Niemann disagreed, stating before the 2025 U.S. Open, “For me, being on LIV, I feel like it’s helping me a lot to better perform in majors. I feel more fresh…” However, following his U.S. Open performance, one must wonder: Did he speak too soon? One can argue.

We all know Oakmont Country Club is “a true beast.” Joaquin Niemann started his 2025 U.S. Open on a sour note. He opened the major by putting 75 on the board. Things didn’t get much better on Friday either. It was painful and horrible. He recorded one double bogey and five bogeys on Friday to put 75 on the board again. He ultimately finished ten over par, missing the projected cut line of +7 by 3 strokes. He had no option but to accept his defeat, despite having tried “to prepare and feel more fresh for a major week.”

Having dealt with one of the toughest courses on Earth, Niemann shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram: “This one stings. I gave it everything, but it just wasn’t enough. Oakmont CC is a true beast. Time to rest, reflect, and come back stronger. It hurts… but I love this game. ❤️.” This 2025 U.S. Open missed cut marked Niemann’s first U.S. Open missed cut since the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. In his total of 6 U.S. Open appearances, his best came in 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club (T23). Unfortunately, for Niemann, other stats don’t seem to be in his favor either.

In round 2, Niemann ranked 31st in driving distance with an average of 314.3 yards, surpassing the field average of 304 yards. He hit 5 of 14 fairways, placing T132nd with a 36% success rate, matching the field average. He hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation, ranking T87th with a 50% rate, also equal to the field average. Additionally, he recorded 31 putts, placing T137th with an average of 2.11 per round, slightly above the field average of 1.9. Considering this, Niemann still needs to prove he can be a legitimate threat in major championships.

Sure, Joaquin Niemann has registered four wins in LIV Golf this season and achieved his first top 10 major finish at the 2025 PGA Championship, but he certainly has a lot of work left to do. However, he isn’t the only LIV golfer who has claimed to have gained an advantage at LIV Golf and then failed at Oakmont.

Bryson DeChambeau was another failed LIV golfer at Oakmont

Talking about Bryson DeChambeau feels wrong in this context, considering the record he has stacked up his sleeves, even after joining the breakaway league. In his last five major appearances, DeChambeau has achieved three top-six finishes, including a victory at the 2024 U.S. Open. Before missing the cut at Oakmont, his only setback was a missed cut at the 2024 Open Championship.

DeChambeau claimed ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship, “…So when you go play a major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you’re going to see some rowdiness out there. They want to see competitiveness and fire. They’re going to be cheering you on. So I feel like it’s very good prep going into these majors. It’s definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I’ve been playing a lot better in them.” Did it work in his favor this time? Not really.

Bryson DeChambeau faced an early exit at Oakmont Country Club. He shot a disappointing 7-over 77 in the second round, finishing 10-over 150, which fell short of the 7-over 147 cut line. Despite being a top contender, especially after winning the LIV Golf Korea and having put on a show at Masters and the PGA Championship this year, DeChambeau struggled throughout the competition.

He prepared thoroughly, dedicating time to practice rounds and arriving early, but his performance did not reflect that effort. DeChambeau’s difficulties stemmed primarily from his tee shots, as he managed only a 46% fairway hit rate, which hindered his ability to attack the greens effectively. What do you think of Oakmont now, with two of the biggest LIV names out of the field?