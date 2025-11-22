LIV Golf Star Disagrees With Jon Rahm Over Drastic Change He Claimed Was a ‘Win’

LIV Golf is preparing for its most ambitious shift yet. The league is looking forward to embracing a 72-hole format for the first time starting from the next season. Such a major step would mark a dramatic departure from the 54-hole identity it was built upon. While many have voiced their concerns against such a decision, the move arrives with bold backing from several top stars. And the loudest support is echoing from their biggest name, Jon Rahm. But is everyone nodding their heads to the same tone?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of LIV’s rising names, Adrian Meronk, clearly isn’t and has already voiced his opinion ringing against Rahm’s tone. Joining Flushing It Golf at the PIF Saudi International for a candid conversation, the Polish golfer reflected on the matter. He blatantly stated, “Personally, I prefer 54, but it’s only my opinion. I accept 72. It’s the same for everyone, so I just have to adjust and kind of prepare a little bit differently for those. I think it’s not going to be as aggressive from the beginning as it was. So yeah, back to traditional golf, I guess.”

Rahm, on the other hand, shed light on how extending tournaments to four rounds is essential for elevating the standard. After LIV’s announcement, he even labeled the decision as “a win for the league and the players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meronk has proved his caliber by announcing with his shots how he can win in both types of golf formats. Be it the shorter 54-hole events used by LIV Golf and the traditional 72-hole events used on the DP World Tour, he has secured wins in both. Still, he added, “I don’t know, it just felt like a nice quick tournament, you know, for me, 4 rounds is just such a long week. You have to stay focused for so long and just, the days are so long, you know? That’s what I really like about LIV. Initially coming to LIV, very quick tournaments, as soon as you start. Boom, you play, either you’re up there or you’re preparing for next week.”

Imago Adrian Meronk of Poland uses a cold towel to try and stay cool at the first hole, during the fourth round of the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy at El Camaleon G.C. in Riviera Maya, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (Copyright USGA/Steven Gibbons)

Now, as the season wraps up, Adrian says he’ll still play two DP World Tour tournaments before the next LIV Golf season begins. In other words, even though he’s with LIV, he still plans to keep competing in some DP World Tour events in the off-season. “So I stayed a member. So, to be honest, I wasn’t really… I just found out 2 weeks ago that I have one more year exemption, because I wasn’t aware of it. So yeah, I decided to stay, I would probably play one more tournament in South Africa, the Nedbank, and then the Dubai Desert Classic. And hopefully they will sort something with the fines, and then we’ll see what happens next”, he stated. Amid this, one of the biggest names from the PGA Tour, too, shared his take on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Rory McIlroy have to say about the newly taken decision by LIV Golf?

While Rahm termed this as a big ‘win’ for the LIV golfers, Rory McIlroy thinks this decision from LIV is “a peculiar move”. Since 2022, from the inception of the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf has followed the 54-hole format. This was, in fact, the major reason behind the Official World Golf Ranking denying their points. But now, LIV is trying to be on the same page with the PGA on this ground as well.

McIlroy has always voiced his opinion boldly against LIV whenever their approach did not align with his thoughts. He explained his stance and said, “Because I think they could have got ranking points with three rounds. I don’t think three rounds vs four rounds is what was holding them back.”

Imago The US Open Championship 2011 Rory McIlroy at the US Open 2011, Congressional, Washington DC, USA Picture by Mark Newcombe / visionsingolf.com 2011 U.S. Open Championship 111th U.S. Open June 16 19, 2011 Congressional Country Club Blue Course Bethesda, Maryland, USA Copyright: xMarkxNewcombex

The Northern Irish golfer also added how it brings LIV “more in line with traditional golf tournaments”. But also blatantly added, “It brings them back into not really being a destructor and sort of is falling more in line with what everyone else does. But if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get the ranking points, I guess that’s what they had to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that the LIV golfers continued for years without being in the ranks assigned by the Official World Golf Ranking, debates are rising on how the new season would turn out. Reflecting on that, McIlroy stated, “Their fields are going to be weak because a lot of their guys have already dropped in the rankings after going so long without points. So I’m not sure how much the ranking points will actually help them. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.” Now, only time will tell how the upcoming years turn out for LIV Golf as they step forward with a new move.