LIV Golf Star Does Not Want Rory McIlroy to Suffer Same Fate as Him as He Returns to Australia

Eyes set on December in Melbourne. With one of golf’s biggest stars returning to Australian soil, anticipation is high. But for Smith, this upcoming Australian Open carries more weight than usual. Last year left questions. This year, the stakes feel different — and the spotlight is already shifting.

Cameron Smith wants the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne this December to be played in classic “firm and fast” conditions, like it should be. Royal Melbourne is the only course in the Southern Hemisphere to have hosted the Presidents Cup three times. Even Tiger Woods called it “one of the greatest golf courses in all of the world.” Cameron believes that it will give Rory McIlroy the real experience of the famous Sandbelt courses and help bring the tournament back to world-class status. “Yeah, I mean, that’s how everyone wants it,” Smith told AGD at JCB Golf and Country Club. “Rory’s coming down this year, and I’m sure he wants it like that too,” said Cameron Smith

He sees this as crucial to restoring the prestige of the Australian Open. “That’s what we need to do to get these great players [like McIlroy] down and make the Australian Open what it can be,” he added. According to him, showcasing Royal Melbourne in its natural, testing form is key to attracting elite names like McIlroy and reestablishing the tournament on the global stage.

McIlroy’s presence alone marks a turning point. McIlroy hasn’t featured in the Australian Open for over three years, making his commitment to the 2025 Australian Open. “I believe it can be one of the best tournaments in the world. We’ve got world-class golf courses. A lot of stuff hasn’t made sense, and I’m all for getting the Aussie Open back to what it can be,” he added. Smith’s conviction stems from frustration over how Australia’s premier event has been presented in recent years, especially when it comes to course setup. Despite being held on legendary layouts, like Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club, he felt the conditions in recent editions didn’t reflect the true essence of Australian golf.

“Sandbelt golf has always been firm and fast, and has always been about leaving yourself in the right side of the fairway to have a shot at the green and using all the slopes and being creative.” Smith said, When a golf course is firm and soft, like it was at the Australian Open last year, shots don’t bounce or roll much, they just kind of stick where they land. That kills all the fun and the challenge. And if the course is softened and made to play like American-style parkland courses, they lose what makes them unique.

“It seems there’s been a lot of water, and it’s not exactly what I was expecting,” Smith said during last year’s Australian Open.“The courses are in great condition, but playing so much different to how they’re designed and how they’re meant to be played, which is pretty disappointing.” His disappointment wasn’t about course quality, but they weren’t playing how they were meant to. That contrast between design and setup is what left him frustrated.

Courses on Melbourne’s Sandbelt, including Royal Melbourne, Kingston Heath, Metropolitan, and Victoria Golf Club, are consistently ranked among the best in the world. Royal Melbourne, in particular, is a global icon, having hosted multiple Presidents Cups and is universally praised for its strategic design, fast greens, and firm fairways.

And what is interesting is that Smith believes the course chaos was exactly why he couldn’t get the win at last year’s Australian Open.

Smith blames chaotic setup and conditions for missed chance at Aussie Open win

Cameron Smith felt he could’ve won the 2024 Australian Open if the tournament wasn’t so crowded. Since returning to the PGA Tour of Australasia, he hadn’t won any titles, so he was hoping to finally get one here. Things looked good early on, as he tied for the lead after the first round.

But the tournament didn’t go the way he hoped. The Kingston Heath Golf Course was packed with both male and female golfers, making the event feel chaotic. On top of that, bad weather made things even tougher. Smith ended up frustrated. The broadcast didn’t help either. All three tournaments were covered on a single channel, leading to messy coverage. Sports reporter Andrew Kirby even said it might be “the worst in sports.”

As Smith eyes redemption and McIlroy prepares for his long-awaited debut, all eyes now turn to the Australian Open. This December could mark more than just a tournament it could be the moment the event rediscovers its soul.