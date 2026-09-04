LIV Golf Star Faces Disqualification From DP World Tour Q-School After Failing to Follow Simple Rule

Against a backdrop of considerable uncertainty regarding LIV Golf’s future, three players signed up for the DP World Tour Qualifying School; Peter Uihlein was one of them. With PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan ruling out a path back for LIV defectors, the DP World Tour was their primary elite-level fallback. The 37-year-old LIV Golf player entered Huddersfield Golf Club on Thursday with high hopes of clearing the first stage. Instead, his campaign ended prematurely after just two rounds, resulting in his disqualification. But why? Uihlein reportedly failed to follow one simple rule: show up.

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Bunkered Golf’s Josh Lees shared the news on X: “Peter Uihlein has been DQ’d from the First Stage of DP World Tour Q School at Huddersfield GC. The LIV golfer was a no-show on Friday, failing to turn up for his third round tee time.”

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Uihlein was 7-over par after 36 holes. As of writing, the reason for Uihlein’s no-show remains unclear. It has not been revealed whether his tough start to the tournament played a role or whether an emergency prevented him from competing.

The former PGA Tour member struggled to find his footing from the outset, carding a 4-over 74 in the opening round, comprising 4 bogeys, 2 birdies and 1 double bogey. Day 2 was no better: he finished the second round 3-over 73 (5 bogeys and 2 birdies), leaving him at 7-over for the tournament and tied for 66th after 36 holes. With only the top 19 players and ties earning a place in the Second Stage, he was already facing an uphill battle before his eventual withdrawal.

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Uihlein wouldn’t have been happy with the performance, given he finished T27 at LIV Golf Indianapolis, the breakaway tour’s final event of the season. The other two LIV players in this competition are Luis Masaveu and Jose Luis Ballester, who are fighting to qualify for the second stage later this month, as LIV Golf continues to struggle to keep itself afloat.

Having lost its funding from Saudi Arabia’s PIF in April, LIV Golf has been scouring the world for new investors. In the meantime, however, they have faced allegations of non-payment by their own vendors and contractors.

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A few of them, Fresh Tape Media, Mobii Systems Group Ltd., and Fantasy Interactive, have even sued them to get their money back. Fresh Tape Media sued LIV Golf for more than $1.23 million in unpaid invoices and interest related to producing the league’s preseason media days. And Mobii Systems Group Ltd. sued the league for over $1.1 million for breach of contract and unpaid invoices regarding its broadcast and technology features.

Meanwhile, Fantasy Interactive sued LIV Golf over an alleged $1 million in unpaid fees for app and website development services. And that’s just one of its vendors. LIV Golf is also facing other lawsuits. World Golf Group (WGG) and Premier Golf League (PGL) filed a massive lawsuit seeking between $210 million and $630 million in damages.

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They accused LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and associated entities of engaging in an unlawful conspiracy, breaching confidentiality, and stealing their original concept for a global golf league. Separately, Long Island Spirits Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against LIV Golf in federal court, alleging that the league’s use of the “LIV” branding infringes on its trademarks related to apparel and alcoholic beverages.

What made its financial troubles even more obvious was that it reportedly fired a significant number of its employees. Amid this situation, several players are looking for ways to keep the money coming in. While some are looking to compete in other tours, reports suggest that the likes of Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson could exit the league. However, it’s not all bad for the rebel league.

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LIV CEO Scott O’Neil announced the league has an agreement in place with an unnamed lead investor. The two parties have signed a term sheet, but details about the deal remain under wraps. While LIV players look to keep themselves busy until 2027, Uihlein’s chances of entering the DP World Tour are unlikely.