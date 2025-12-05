LIV Golf Star Pens Emotional Message After 2026 Masters Dreams Turned to Dust

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season started pretty well for him. However, a few months back, in August, he stumbled and failed to secure a win in the LIV Golf Championship, losing to Jon Rahm. And now to make his season even worse, he has failed to achieve something he was chasing all year long.

After he joined LIV Golf inn 2022, Joaquin Niemann fell out of the top 50 spots under the World Golf Ranking as the Saudi-backed league failed to earn him any points. “I want to win majors, but I’ve got to get in first”, he said, winning in Mexico back in 2024. Even though he was able to earn a spot to play in the Masters even till this season, he failed to earn one for 2026,. despite emerging as a strong contender with five wins in the league.

While sharing the disheartening news, Niemann took to his Instagram and added, “Thankful. That’s the only way to describe how I feel after such an exciting year filled with good results. Grateful to @torquegc_ and my team for keeping me motivated and pushing me toward every goal. The finish wasn’t what I wanted, but I’m also grateful to @ausopengolf and to the team working with Augusta National for giving us a chance to fight for a spot in the most special tournament of the year, The @Masters.”

“Dreams demand a chase. The chase demands falling, fighting, and rising stronger. It takes fire and hard work. My heart beats for this game. I love the grind, I love the process. Thanks to everyone for supporting me this year! 💪🏼”, added Joaquin Niemann.

Joaquin Niemann, before joining LIV, had a shining rise as a PGA Tour star. Back in December 2023, Niemann’s name shone bright as the winner of the Australian Open. Alongside that, he finished in 5th position in the Australian PGA. The LIV golf star himself stated back in 2024, “It kind of hurt me a little bit not being in the majors, and I think also helped me to get motivation to kind of earn my spot back into the majors, into the elite players.”

Right after losing to Rahm in the LIV Golf Championship, he reflected on the wins he secured this year and stated, “Obviously, it was a great year. I look back, obviously, I won five times, had my first top 10 in a major, didn’t play well at the other ones.” But despite the wins in LIV, he failed to grab a ticket to the 2026 Masters as his wins and earnings did not reflect on the World rankings chart.

However, now that it appears, failing to qualify for the 2026 Masters, the Chilean golfer isn’t stopping any time soon. He would look forward to improving, as he himself stated, he ‘loves the grind.’

How Joaquin Niemann pulled off a magnificent win in LIV Golf early this season

Joaquin Niemann has been one of the biggest names in the LIV Golf arena at the moment. Playing some stellar golf in recent times, Niemann has emerged as the runway star of LIV Golf. In his appearance at LIV’s UK event back in July this year, the golfer notched up the fifth LIV golf victory of his career.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Joaquin Niemann tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

And mind you, the win did not come easy. Competing for the win, Bubba Watson gave Niemann a stiff competition. Unfortunately, while it was a valiant effort on Watson’s part, Niemann was just too good to be kept down. He made the turn at two under, and then headed home in one under for a 68. This was followed by rounds of 65 and 63 for a 17-under total.

The win was so dominant that the likes of Jon Rahm, too, could not help but heap praises on Niemann. “He is undoubtedly a top 10 player in the world right now, and I’m saying that conservatively,” the 2x major winner said. Niemann, on the other hand, said, “There’s definitely a lot of money at stake, but I don’t play for the money. All I want to do is win. If Bubba had beaten me, I would be pretty pissed, and money would not change that feeling.” Interestingly, Rahm, too, had his share of brush-offs with Niemann. Rahm was boat-raced by seven shots over the course of three rounds by Niemann at the JCB Golf and Country Club in the Midlands of England.