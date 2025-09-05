LIV Golf Star’s 21-Year-Old Son Becomes Hot Topic at Cypress Point Before Walker Cup’s Even Started

Just yesterday, Ian Poulter shared a message on Instagram showing support for his son ahead of the 50th Walker Cup — “Special week @thewalkercup @lukepoults24 Let’s have a week.” And today, it seemed his son, Luke Poulter, took that advice a little too seriously and instantly became the talk of Cypress Point Club.

During one of the official practice rounds before the Walker Cup kicks off on Saturday, Luke Poulter pulled off a feat that few ever accomplish in a lifetime — a hole-in-one. The shot, captured on video on the 3rd hole, is now making waves online and has instantly elevated the Englishman from a talented amateur to the one to watch.

Luke Poulter’s ace was more than a perfect shot — it was a statement. He’s not just carrying a famous name; he’s making his own mark. And with Team USA chasing a fifth straight win, the timing couldn’t be better. The last time Team USA won the Walker Cup was when it was hosted at the Old Course at St.Andrews.

But this time, the biennial event is being played at the legendary Cypress Point Club in California, only the second time the scenic venue has hosted the event since 1981. This marks the 50th edition of the biennial match and has long been considered the pinnacle of amateur team golf, as it serves as a great platform for top amateurs like Luke Poulter to elevate their status. The Walker Cup holds a similar format to the Ryder Cup and pits the top ten male amateurs from the United States against the best from Great Britain & Ireland in a two-day battle of match play.

Historically, Team USA has dominated the event, winning the majority of past encounters and entering this year’s contest as the clear favorites. They lost to GB & I in 2015 when it was hosted at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, but reclaimed their status as winners the next four times. They only need 13 points this weekend if they want to retain the trophy following a 14.5 – 11.5 victory in 2023. With home advantage, a stacked roster, and a strong recent record, the Americans are expected to control the narrative. But if Luke Poulter’s hole-in-one is anything to go by, Team GB&I might have a few surprises of their own.

Fans react to Luke Poulter’s ace at the Walker Cup

The video of Luke Poulter’s hole-in-one at the third hole of the Cypress Point Club sent social media into a frenzy. Pro Golf Critic, who initially posted the video, joked that while his preference would have been an ace on Cypress Point’s legendary closing holes, it was still a great achievement —“Video evidence of Luke Poulter’s Hole-in-one on #3 at Cypress Point during his practice round today. 9i from 155. Great spot! Personally, I’d rather make one on 15 or 16, but this will do! @WalkerCup.”

Another fan summed up the emotions that Luke might have been experiencing after this once-in-a-lifetime feat — “That must feel amazing in front of everyone.” And it’s true. It wasn’t just any other casual practice round. He did it during the prestigious Walker Cup practice round, with cameras rolling and pressure mounting. For a 20-year-old still early in his career, moments like these don’t just earn him the spotlight but also help him build the confidence he needs.

The online praise continued to pour in, with another fan declaring, “Kid’s a stud.” Considering the year Luke’s had, that’s hard to argue. A standout for the University of Florida, Poulter enters this week with an undefeated 3-0 match play record at the SEC Championship, where he played a crucial role in the Gators claiming their second conference title in three years. He followed that up with a win at the Schenkel Invitational, a top-five finish at the NCAA National Championship Semifinals, and a run to the final 64 of the U.S. Amateur. With all his recent achievements and his ace on Thursday, another fan couldn’t help but say, “The kid is going places.”

Luke Poulter even helped GB&I secure a narrow St Andrews Trophy win this summer, and entering this weekend in solid form, he is proving that he’s not just living up to his father’s legacy, but also beginning to redefine it.