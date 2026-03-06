LIV Golf Star Shares Honest Feelings on Brooks Koepka’s Replacement

Brooks Koepka’s departure from LIV Golf sent shockwaves in the golf world. LIV Golf was not the only one affected; his team, Smash GC, was also hit hard. Since the new season was on the horizon, the Saudi-backed league had to appoint a new captain for the team, and Talor Gooch got that opportunity. Now, a veteran team member has opened up about his feelings.

“Yeah, for sure. Again, 36 holes left times four, what’s that, 144 holes? So there’s a lot of golf. That’s two tournaments’ worth. Four scores to count every day. It’s very volatile. Smash are up there. Riyadh and Australia we didn’t really finish the job. Gooch is a great player. This is a good golf course for him, as well,” Graeme McDowell told reporters at LIV Golf Hong Kong when asked about Talor Gooch’s captaincy and helping him win his first team title.

“Like I say, I lot of work to do this weekend, but one of the great things about LIV, it’s not just about yourself. Golf is an incredibly individual sport, but when you’re going for that sort of team victory, as well, it’s a lot of fun, and really that little extra motivation.”

When Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf to rejoin the PGA Tour, Talor Gooch was appointed the new captain of Smash GC. Gooch has been part of the Saudi-backed league since 2022. He was the individual champion in 2023.

However, it’s the first time he is leading a team. And that victory as a team captain is something he has yet to achieve. As McDowell noted in his answer, this team factor also plays a vital role in motivating LIV golfers. Yet, he also knows that there are two more rounds to go, so he can’t celebrate yet.

Smash GC has been performing decently under its new captain. At the 2026 LIV Golf season-opener in Riyadh, it finished 6th in the team rankings. With 20-under par, Jason Kokrak scored the most points for the team. Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, and Harold Varner III, with scores of 14-under par, 10-under par, and 8-under par, followed him.

Then at the 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh, the team scored 41-under par to finish at 7. This time, it was Graeme McDowell contributing the most with a 16-under par score. Both Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III scored 9-under par, while captain Gooch scored 7-under par.

This time, though, the team has a chance to win at the 2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong. It is leading the scoreboard midway, with a 35-under-par score after the first two rounds. Both Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III have contributed 10-under for the team. Following Smash GC is Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC, which has accumulated a 30-under-par score.

While McDowell is looking to help his captain win his first team title, there’s something else he is eyeing, if at all possible.

Graeme McDowell hopes for a part in the Ryder Cup 2027

The Northern Ireland golfer has a wonderful Ryder Cup record. Across his 4 appearances at the biennial event, he has played in 15 matches. Notably, he won 8, lost 5, and drew 2, getting a 60% win rate. This includes his 2010 clincher against Hunter Mahan.

Despite his strong track record and leadership skills, his chances of getting an opportunity to play or become a Ryder Cup captain appear slim, at least not until he is associated with LIV Golf. DP World Tour’s restrictions for LIV golfers make it hard for McDowell.

He needs to pay fines to maintain his DP World Tour membership to be eligible to have any part in the Ryder Cup 2027. The same is true of Jon Rahm, who has put his Ryder Cup future at risk by declining the DP World Tour’s fine deal.

While Graeme McDowell hopes for a role, he also acknowledged that he might not get the chance.

“They don’t appear to be missing us right now,” McDowell said.

Despite this, McDowell is well respected for his leadership skills. Even Rory McIlroy has credited him as someone who helped him succeed on big stages.

Notably, his current focus remains on helping Smash GC succeed under Talor Gooch’s leadership. And he can make that possible with a strong finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026.