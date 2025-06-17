LIV Golf Star Takes the High Road After His Behavior at U.S. Open Sparked Backlash: ‘Gave It Everything’

Hitting, punching, and a whole lot of yelling. Yes, that pretty much sums up Tyrrell Hatton’s on-course antics in the past few days. At the 125th U.S. Open, Hatton’s frustration boiled over on the par-3 16th at Oakmont Country Club, where he yelled at and punched his putter after missing a 12-foot birdie putt. This outburst came after a double bogey on the previous hole, and you’d think it would derail his game. But Hatton’s a pro, and he rebounded nicely to finish tied for fourth at three-over, alongside Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz. His final round wasn’t perfect — a two-over 72 — but it was enough to keep him in the hunt, albeit four shots behind winner J.J. Spaun. Hatton’s U.S. Open collapse still hurts, and he has been candid about the pain of blowing his chances.

“The finish at the end hurts a lot. What happened on 17 is going to hurt a lot for a long time,” he admitted, referencing the costly double bogey that sealed his fate. Hatton had been in contention, even holding a share of the lead down the back nine, but a bogey-bogey finish derailed his title bid. But it seems the LIV golfer is now catching up with the reality of the intense competition as he tries to be okay with what he scored.

In his latest tweet, Hatton expressed his gratitude and pride, saying, “I gave it everything. Thank you, Oakmont, a true @usopengolf test. Proud of my fight and my T4 finish.” Despite the disappointment, Hatton’s finish at Oakmont was his best major result yet, surpassing his previous best of T5 at The Open in 2016.

“It was the first time I’ve been in contention in a major… and unfortunately, I feel like through a bit of bad luck”, he had said in the post-round interview. But no back luck could dim Hatton’s sportsmanship as the golfer also took a minute to appreciate and congratulate the winner, “Congratulations JJ on the win. See you again next year 👋🏼”.

Despite the tough competition, Hatton’s words convey a sense of accomplishment and admiration for the challenging course, and he’s already looking forward to next year’s U.S. Open and other important tournaments.

Tyrrell Hatton has ‘proved’ to himself that he’s ready for big tournaments

Tyrrell Hatton’s U.S. Open performance was a rollercoaster ride, but he came out on top with a tied-fourth finish. This impressive result not only showcased his skills but also boosted his Ryder Cup chances. Hatton is now second in the European team standings behind Rory McIlroy, ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage in September. With his momentum building, Hatton’s focus will soon shift to the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup. As he prepares for the high-stakes tournament, Hatton reflects on his growth, saying, “I think I’ve proved to myself that I can handle my nerves because I’ve won big tournaments.”

The Englishman's Ryder Cup aspirations are looking strong, and with his trusty equipment by his side, he'll be eager to make a mark on the biggest stage in golf. With six more LIV Golf League events to play before the Ryder Cup, Hatton's determination and skill will be put to the test.