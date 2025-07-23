LIV Golf Star to Cut Ties With Caddie as Scottie Scheffler Comparisons Backfire – Report

Could Phil Mickelson be the reason behind the intense comparisons between Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler? If you look back at his March “hot takes,” then surely that is the case. The Lefty raised the golf fans’ hackles by saying that Niemann was “Top 5? Try #1,” and “Here’s a hot take: Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.” Sure, Niemann has four LIV Golf wins this season, including his best major finish at the 2025 PGA Championship. But facing a golfer like Scheffler, who’s already notched two major wins this season, Phil Mickelson’s hot takes seem to have backfired.

How exactly? Well, as per the most recent update from Pro Golf Critic, Joaquin Niemann has cut ties with his caddie, Gary Matthews. The two started working together in 2022, long before Niemann joined LIV Golf and saw his OWGR points plummet. With Matthews’s 20 years of experience, they’ve had some success, but their five years of partnership apparently weren’t enough.

Now, when Joaquin Niemann tees off at the 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom, he will have Diego Salinas on his bag. Salinas, as per the same update, is a friend of Niemann and a pro who plays on the Chilean Golf Tour. As per the same update, Niemann is also set to replace his swing coaches, a list that includes Eduardo Miquel.

