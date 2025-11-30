LIV Golf Star to Play With Rory McIlroy for Career-Changing Reason, Ditching $6M Event – Insider

Golfer David Puig is known for his interesting choices. Despite signing up for LIV Golf back in 2022, the Spaniard noted that he is willing to pay any amount of fine to enter the DP World Tour. After finally achieving his target, the 23-year-old’s future is looking brighter than ever before. Playing in the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, he held off a stacked field to claim the biggest win of his career and won a whopping $277,669.

However, despite such a major triumph, Puig is looking hungry for more. And thanks to his strong finish in Brisbane, the Spanish golfer is now eligible to play at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. This is a very lucrative opportunity for the 23-year-old as the Nedbank event boasts a prize of a whopping $6 million with a reduced field. Thus, under any normal circumstances, this looks like the most obvious choice.

But Puig’s love for unconventional choices led him to opt for the Crown Australian Open next week. And the opportunity to play against none other than Rory McIlroy, quite certainly had a major role to play in it. Even Puig’s net worth indicates that the financial perks mean everything to him. Reporting the same, Matt Green wrote on X, “So Puig gets a spot at the Nedbank next week if he wants it. $6,000,000 USD with reduced field vs $2,000,000 AUD at Royal Melb vs Rory. Does he stay?”

Immediately, golf insider Ben Coley predicted that he might just stay back by commenting, “Open and Masters spots in Aus will surely compel him to stay, especially as he’s not short of money.” After which, Green confirmed that Puig indeed picked the Crown Australian Open by replying under this comment.

Playing in the Australian Open offers Puig something that Nedbank cannot. Clear pathways into the 2025 Open Championship and Masters. And for someone like Puig, these are enough motivations to stay back and go for glory. Meanwhile, feeling ecstatic about his recent victory, Puig stated how this victory puts him right beside the likes of Steve Ballesteros.

David Puig reflects on how the historic Australian PGA triumph places him alongside Seve Ballesteros

Right after securing a magnificent win in the Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club, Puig emulated Seve Ballesteros. Puig generally plays for LIV Golf, but alongside that, he has participated in DP World Tour events. And this time, after securing his maiden DP World Tour title, he shared his thoughts about Seve Ballesteros in the post-event interview.

While the Australian PGA Championship isn’t the event with a large purse, the prestige and glamour it holds are incomparable. And with this win, David Puig became the second Spaniard to clinch the title. And the first one from Spain to have secured the crown was Seve Ballesteros, who achieved the feat back in 1981. Right after the win, Puig said, “It feels unbelievable, especially winning here in Australia. They have awesome golf, so I’m really excited and happy.”

Puig shared how, although he was extremely nervous, he tried his best to keep his calm. He admitted that it was his poise and composure that helped him aim for the best shots. Acknowledging how this feat will now etch his name beside the legendary Spanish golfer, he stated, “Obviously, my name being with Seve’s name as the only two Spaniards to have won this event makes it even more special. Really happy”. He further reflected on how grateful he is to have found strength in his family and how the love of his life, his fiancée, has been his rock for the last seven years.