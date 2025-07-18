LIV Golf Star Turned Announcer Flips the Script After His Rory McIlroy Comments Drew Backlash

The LIV Golf veteran dropped a bomb recently, giving Rory McIlroy a brutal reality check as he thinks Rory is “going to have too much emotion to deal with this week.” And it’s not without reason. The last time McIlroy teed it up at Royal Portrush in 2019, it turned into a heartbreak that’s hard to forget.

Rory is back not just to compete, but to redeem himself on home soil. Yet Graeme McDowell still doubts whether Rory has emotionally recovered from what happened then, saying, “I hope he competes, but I think it’s going to be very difficult for him with the weight on his shoulders and the weight of a country on his back,” said McDowell on Sky Sports. In 2019, His opening tee shot went out of bounds, leading to a quadruple bogey on the very first hole. Despite a heroic 65 the next day, he missed the cut and couldn’t hold back tears walking off the 18th green. Moreover, what makes McDowell’s comments even more interesting is that he even put Jon Rahm above McIlroy.

“It’s going to sound a little biased, but Jon Rahm is popping out to me.” And it’s not a wild pick. Jon Rahm is no stranger to links-style golf, and that could work massively in his favor at The Open Championship. His previous track record backs it up; he finished T7 at the 2024 Open and T2 in 2023. Quietly consistent, Rahm could very well be the one flying under the radar while the spotlight burns bright on Rory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Rory McIlroy himself has admitted that the emotions still get to him, no matter how much experience he carries or how hard he tries to stay composed. During the first round presser, he confessed, “I feel the support of an entire country out there,” and then added, “which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down. So there’s that little bit of added pressure.” It’s that same emotional weight of home expectations, of redemption at Portrush, that seems to shadow him every step of the way. He’s tried to shake it off in the past, but as McDowell hinted, the emotional scars from 2019 still feel fresh. And when the pressure piles up, especially in front of your own crowd, it’s not always about form, it’s about nerve.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While McDowell might’ve just been honest, many felt he crossed a line, and the criticism came flying in.

Fans are upset with McDowell, but he redeems himself with his new role

We all know how fiercely loyal Rory McIlroy’s fans are, and they didn’t hold back. The moment McDowell’s comments aired, the backlash began. One fan wrote, “Poor form with your Rory comments on Sky there…Like pressure of qualifying was too much for you?” Another added, “Can’t believe you said that about Rory yesterday. Enjoy a cold beer while Rory hits it flush in Portrush, Bigson.” It was clear his fans had his back. McIlroy ended the 1st round at Portrush with a decent 1-under 70. But his game didn’t look thebest out there as even though he hit 5 birdies, he also bogeyed 4 of the holes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though McDowell didn’t qualify for The Open this year, he’s made his presence felt differently, as part of the Sky Sports broadcast team. He’s stepped into the commentary role with sharp insights and solid knowledge of the game. In a way, McDowell has redeemed himself not with a club in hand but with a mic. And fans have taken notice, praising his first-round coverage and calling his work one of the standout parts of the broadcast.

After his comments on Rory stirred backlash, the tables turned as McDowell’s performance in the Sky Sports commentary booth started winning fans over. Viewers who were once critical began appreciating his calm analysis and experience-driven insights.

One fan put it plainly, “He’s a natural! Def a future announcer on LIV, no doubt about it.” Another added, “McDowell has been fantastic in the booth today.” With reactions like these, it’s becoming clear that his post-playing path in golf media is already taking shape.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a major winner and native of Northern Ireland, he knows the region and its courses inside out, which adds depth to his commentary. That local connection hasn’t gone unnoticed. One fan noted, “McDowell was great. He knows the golf course very well and Ireland. Adds to the whole presentation. Last thing I want to hear is an American non-golfer on the airways at The Open, in Ireland.” His presence in the booth is proving just how valuable a voice with both playing experience and home-soil understanding can be.

And ironically, McDowell wasn’t entirely off the mark with his comments on Rory. His group took a sluggish 5 hours and 54 minutes to complete the first round, adding fuel to the pace-of-play chatter. As for Rory’s game, it wasn’t the strongest start either. But with the next round looming, all eyes are on him to bounce back and silence the critics.