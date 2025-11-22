LIV Golf Stars Have High Hopes After Victor Perez Signing Ahead of 2026

Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez go way back. The two Europeans have shared fairways since their junior golf days, building a familiarity that extends beyond tournament rounds. Now, that long-standing connection has taken on new significance as Perez joins Meronk’s Cleeks GC for the 2026 LIV Golf season.

Speaking at the PIF Saudi International, Meronk didn’t hold back his enthusiasm about reuniting with his old friend. The Polish star offered genuine praise for what Perez brings to the struggling team.”Yeah, I think it’s a great signing. I know Victor quite well. We’ve played a lot of golf together since juniors. He’s a nice guy, steady player, very consistent. I think it’s going to be a good addition to our team.”

Meronk then zeroed in on exactly what Cleeks GC desperately needs from their new French recruit. “He will bring more consistency. That’s what we need the most, if you look at the last season. So yeah, I think it’s gonna be much better. So hopefully we can battle for those top 3 places every week.”

Richard Bland echoed that championship optimism with equal conviction. The English veteran believes Cleeks GC finally has the roster to compete for titles in 2026.

“Yeah, I think we can really compete this year. I think we know what Adrian’s capable of. Victor’s a great signing. He’s a world-class player. If me and Martin play the way we know we can play, then I think we’re going to be contending for some team titles this year, definitely.”

The confidence makes sense given Cleeks GC’s dismal track record. The team finished 10th in 2023, dropped to 11th in 2024, then plummeted to 12th out of 13 teams in 2025. That downward spiral demanded immediate change.

Victor Perez becomes the first French player in LIV Golf history, bringing three DP World Tour victories to captain Martin Kaymer’s all-European squad. His precision iron play and elite approach work address Cleeks’ biggest weakness—consistency. The 33-year-old ranked sixth in greens in regulation at 72.8% during the 2024-25 PGA Tour season while gaining 0.48 strokes on approach.

Kaymer’s recruitment philosophy has shifted dramatically from LIV Golf’s early days of massive signing bonuses. The two-time major champion emphasized performance over astronomical upfront payments when discussing the Perez addition.

“There’s been tremendous interest in joining Cleeks Golf Club, and we’re thrilled to welcome Victor as the final piece of our roster. With LIV Golf driving innovation in the game, we’re focused on building not just a stronger team but also developing the next generation of global golf stars. Victor embodies the precision and passion that will help us forge that path.”

Why Perez chose LIV Golf over the PGA Tour uncertainty

Perez’s decision to join LIV Golf came down to cold, hard math. He entered the final PGA Tour event at No. 108 in the FedExCup Fall standings, needing to crack the top 100 to retain his full card for 2026. Only one top-10 finish in 25 PGA Tour events told the story of a struggling season.

His earnings dropped from $2.07 million in 2024 to just $1.37 million in 2025. The financial uncertainty became too much to ignore.

Rather than risk everything on a final-week scramble at the RSM Classic, Perez withdrew on Tuesday, November 17, 2025. Hours later, LIV Golf and Cleeks GC made the announcement official. Golf fans didn’t exactly celebrate the news.

LIV Golf’s guaranteed money structure offered something the PGA Tour couldn’t—security. Thirteen events with $25 million purses each mean even last-place finishers earn $120,000 per tournament. For a player sitting at No. 122 in the world rankings with an uncertain PGA Tour future, the calculation became simple.

Fellow French golfer Matthieu Pavon, who remains on the PGA Tour, wished his compatriot well despite choosing different paths.

“Only love to my friend Victor Perez as he begins his new journey. Life is made of choices, and I’m sure he has made it for the best: for his family, for himself and for his team. Will miss our fun moments together on the course.”

Perez will make his LIV Golf debut at the season opener in Riyadh, February 5-7, 2026. His teammates believe he’s the missing piece that transforms Cleeks GC from perennial underachievers into legitimate title contenders.