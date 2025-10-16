LIV Golf Star Opens Up on Unexpected Injury as It Threatens His Momentum Ahead of Key Events

A resurgent year comes to a halt. After a standout season on LIV, the veteran golfer has unexpectedly ended his remaining schedule. Just a year removed from being on the verge of relegation from the breakaway league, he delivered an impressive campaign, finishing 11th in the individual standings with 78.99 points. The total could have been higher if not for a minor injury that forced him to step away early.

Bubba Watson, taking to Instagram, explained that he recently developed a painful growth on his finger, which is annoying and affecting his ability to grip the club. “In recent weeks, I developed a small growth on my left ring finger that has been causing me pain and affecting my ability to grip a golf club the way I want. My doctors referred to it as a “lesion” and recommended a minor procedure to have it removed, which I have done,” he wrote. The post was accompanied by a smiling Bubba, with his heavily band-aided ring finger in the frame. A RangeGoats GC poster is visible at the back.

He further writes, “Because of the location and depth of the cuts, which are around a joint, the procedure is expected to prevent me from playing golf for up to 8 weeks while I recover and rehab my finger.”

8 weeks, i.e., almost two months. This comes at a very unfortunate time for Watson as he was set to contest in the International Series Philippines and the Link Hong Kong Open this month. These were the two events he said he was “looking forward to.” But now, instead of teeing off with his fellow LIV stars, the RangeGoats GC Captain will spend the leftover season recovering from what he calls a “short-term setback.”

“I had been looking forward to playing the International Series Philippines and the Link Hong Kong Open this month, and I’m disappointed that I will miss those events. But I’m glad to know this is only a short-term setback.”

One could only hope for it to be a short-term setback. Because in recent years, past injuries have come very close to de-throning the American from his LIV crown. Just a year ago, in 2024, Watson was struggling a lot physically on the course. He failed to record a single top-10 and finished 53rd in the individual standings with just 3.66 points. His best result was at the Masters, which was a missed cut after shooting 74-80 (+10). All this placed him squarely in the relegation “Drop Zone.”

The reason behind this was said to be his 2022 knee surgery. The recovery took eight months, which eventually forced him to change his technique, particularly in chipping and putting.

But through it all, the two-time major winner persevered. His 2025 season was much better, in contrast. He earned four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at LIV Golf UK and a T4 at LIV Virginia. Even at the Masters, Watson finished with a T14. His consistent performance would have likely registered great results at the upcoming two events, but unfortunately, the 46-year-old will remain absent.

“I would like to thank the tournaments for being so understanding of the situation. I am grateful for their support and well-wishes for my recovery. I look forward to getting back to form and being ready to play in time for the 2026 LIV Golf season with my RangeGoats,” concluded the 46-year-old.

8 weeks might sound like a short time, but in golf, which sees marquee events being wrapped up in a single month, it is a significant absence. And though this injury sounds minor, it can at times cause serious repercussions.

How minor is a finger lesion surgery?

If one compares the current surgery to the previous knee surgery Bubba Watson got, it will sound minor. But that does not mean it is not serious enough. In pro golf, grip is everything, and that’s where the finger lesions attack. The hands are a golfer’s only connection to the club. Proper grip pressure typically sits around 4-6 out of 10 on the tension scale, and any finger injury can disrupt this delicate balance

Depending on its severity, a lesion can range from a cyst pressing on nerves to a deep tissue wound or joint irritation. For Watson, whose lesion requires surgical removal near a joint, the recovery process will likely involve adapting to grip strength and joint mobility. After his rest period, he will have to come on course to see if he still holds that strength or not.

In the past, finger lesions have sidelined various other pros. Lydia Ko, for instance, had surgery in 2014 to remove a ganglion cyst that had plagued her wrist for years. She, too, was required to take at least two months of recovery time. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, has always remained cautious in avoiding any such lesions on his finger. He famously tapes his right middle finger to manage recurring blisters from constant play.

So yeah, as minor as they sound, these lesions have the potential to derail a steady performance. And that is the last thing Bubba Watson would want for him.