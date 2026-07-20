LIV Golf Sued for $1 Million by Ex-Partner as Financial Issues See No End

LIV Golf’s latest business decision has found its way into court. Months after the league shut down its “Any Shot, Any Time” streaming feature, the technology company behind the platform has accused the Saudi-backed circuit of breaching its contract. The lawsuit comes as LIV continues to face questions over unpaid vendors and its financial future beyond the 2026 season.

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According to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Miami, Mobii Systems Group Ltd. is suing LIV Golf Incorporated for more than $1.13 million, alleging the league breached a two-year agreement. The Ontario-based company claims that LIV failed to pay $820,600 in licensing fees and an additional $104,500 in usage fees for the 2026 season. Mobii also alleges the league terminated a two-year agreement that was supposed to run through December 31, 2026, resulting in $209,531 in lost revenue from the final six events of the season. Mobii is seeking that additional $209,531 in damages.

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Those final six events were supposed to keep “Any Shot, Any Time” on fans’ screens. Instead, they marked its absence. The interactive platform allowed viewers to jump between players and watch every shot live through a $59.99 season pass or an $8.99 per-event purchase. LIV discontinued the service ahead of its South Korea stop in May, saying it was reviewing its business operations while issuing refunds to subscribers.

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Court filings outline the events leading up to the lawsuit. Mobii served LIV with a notice demanding payment on May 8, giving the league until May 15 to clear the outstanding invoices. On May 25, LIV Senior Vice President of Technology Nick Connor informed the company that the league would stop using its technology for the South Korea event and the remaining five tournaments because it was reviewing its “business model, our partnerships and our cost structure.” Connor acknowledged that payment delays had strained the relationship but said the decision was “not reflective of the quality of work or services provided.” Mobii terminated the agreement the same day, claiming that LIV had repudiated the contract and deprived it of revenue to which it was contractually entitled.

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However, for LIV Golf, the courtroom has become almost as busy as the golf course. In March, Long Island Spirits, maker of LiV Vodka, sued the league for trademark infringement, alleging its LIV-branded alcoholic beverages and apparel created consumer confusion and hurt its business. The league has also faced trademark disputes involving Adidas and the owner of LIV Nightclub in Miami. Separately, World Golf Group and Premier Golf League have filed a lawsuit in London’s Commercial Court seeking up to $630 million in damages, alleging LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Golf Saudi and others used confidential business plans and intellectual property to launch the league after negotiations to fund the Premier Golf League collapsed.

Those lawsuits come as LIV faces broader financial uncertainty. After investing more than $5 billion into the league, the Public Investment Fund announced it would stop funding LIV beyond the 2026 season. ESPN has reported that CEO Scott O’Neil is now chasing $300 million in fresh investment, even as another lawsuit lands on the league’s doorstep. LIV has not publicly responded to Mobii’s claims.