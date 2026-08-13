LIV Golf Suffers Fresh Blow as Tickets Stay on Sale for $40M Event Facing Cancellation

LIV Golf has a habit of saying one thing and doing another. This time, it’s happening in real time in front of the fans. LIV Golf’s $40 million team membership in Michigan is reportedly dead, but the league is still selling tickets for it.

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“It’s evidence that nothing is ever as LIV says it is. The fact that they’re still selling tickets as of this morning for an event that isn’t going to happen.” Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch said on the show.

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The Telegraph’s JM Corrigan first reported that LIV players were told the finale event isn’t happening. LIV, however, has issued no official confirmation. Yet, as of Wednesday morning, four-day passes were still listed at $124 and moving day tickets at $52 on LIV’s own website for a tournament that insiders across the golf world have already written off.



Moreover, Fox Sports accidentally listed LIV Indianapolis as the final event. Corrigan had also voiced his frustration on X after receiving a promotional email pushing him to buy tickets for the same event.

Golf analyst Eamon Lynch has tied it to a pattern. This was a tour that insisted just months ago that its Saudi funding was locked to 2032, when it wasn’t. The Public Investment Fund confirmed in April that it would end its backing after the 2026 season.



The reversal has reportedly blindsided executives and players who’d been told the money would last another six years. Furthermore, such allegations about its credibility have been questioned after CEO Scott O’Neil vowed the season would continue at full throttle.



It clearly hasn’t been able to. Of the 14 events listed, New Orleans was scrapped in June, and Michigan now looks set to become the second cancellation of the year.

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Moreover, LIV announced last week that it had signed a new lead investor to anchor its next era, with players reportedly set to become majority equity holders in the same league for the first time. Ironically, O’Neil has refused to name the investor or disclose the deal.

“We’re keeping the details of the deal, the investors, and how much of what you might want to know out of the media,” he told the reporters.

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The LIV CEO hasn’t just kept media out of the information, but its own players too. Speaking with Garrett Johnson, Adrian Meronk confirmed the players are not aware of the situation, but they choose to remain optimistic with the new investors’ lead.

Indianapolis emerges as LIV’s real finale

With Michigan reportedly dead, the Chatham Hills stop in Indianapolis, running from August 20 to 23, is on track to become the last competitive event of LIV’s 2026 season by default, not by design.

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And yet, players lack clarity. Ripper GC’s Cameron Smith said he’d been told to prepare as if Michigan were still happening, despite every outward sign pointing the other way.

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“We’ve been told to prepare as though it’s going ahead,” he said. “I’m really unsure, but we had a great year there last year in Detroit, and we are hoping to get back there. It’s a great golf course, a great venue, and the crowds really turned up as well. Yeah, would be disappointed if it wasn’t.”

Before LIV Golf unveiled its rebrand, Cleeks GC’s Martin Kaymer had already given the event just a 5% chance of taking place weeks earlier. Even Richard Bland declined to answer directly when asked if the tournament is still on.

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LIV has decided to offer no timeline for clearing up the confusion, leaving their promises backed by any action.