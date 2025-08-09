LIV Golf Takes Desperate Measures as TV Ratings Remain Far Behind PGA Tour

In pro golf’s high-stakes media game, the battle isn’t just on the fairways—it’s on the broadcast waves. On one side is the PGA Tour, a broadcasting juggernaut pulling in millions each weekend with prime-time network coverage. On the other hand, LIV Golf, the upstart challenger with deep pockets but a fraction of the audience, is fighting for every viewer and every headline. The numbers are brutal, the strategies bold, and the stakes go far beyond TV ratings—because for LIV, winning over fans might be the only way to secure its place in golf’s future.

The numbers tell the story loud and clear. In 2025 head-to-head Sundays, the PGA Tour averages around 3.1 million viewers on major networks like CBS and NBC. Meanwhile, LIV Golf barely cracks 175,000 on FOX and its cable channels FS1 and FS2. That’s a staggering difference; the PGA Tour draws nearly 18 times more viewers. Even when LIV’s events air on the main FOX broadcast channel, their ratings improve but still lag behind by more than six times. On cable, the gap remains wide, with the PGA Tour’s Golf Channel lead-ins pulling in five times the audience of LIV’s FS1/FS2 broadcasts. These numbers highlight just how steep the climb is for LIV to gain a foothold in the golf-viewing world.

To fight back against the ratings gap, LIV Golf is making some bold moves behind the scenes. One of their biggest plays this year is announcing the 2026 schedule much earlier than usual, a strategic shift that insiders say could be a game-changer. Troy Tutt, LIV’s Senior VP of Global Ticketing & Hospitality, points out that locking in dates ahead of time isn’t just about planning; it’s a powerful tool to drive ticket sales and overall revenue. “The schedule getting announced earlier, that’s a game changer for what you’re able to sell,” Tutt said. “It’s a huge revenue driver.”

But it’s not just about when events happen. LIV is doubling down on the entire fan experience, from lining up music acts to sponsorship deals, and from event hospitality to ticketing options. “From sponsorship to event planning to even the music side and getting artists lined up, then obviously hospitality and ticketing, it just makes a huge impact,” he said. Tutt highlighted how these elements come together to create a more compelling event atmosphere that can attract and engage fans.

So why the huge gap? It’s all about timing and accessibility. Many LIV events happen overseas, meaning fans in the U.S. have to tune in at awkward overnight hours, hardly ideal for building a solid fanbase. Plus, LIV leans heavily on cable channels, which naturally have smaller audiences compared to major networks. Add to that a scattered schedule, and viewers struggle to find consistency, unlike the PGA Tour, which has locked in prime TV slots and a reliable weekly routine that fans know and trust.

Golf Channel, which airs PGA Tour events, gets about 506,000 viewers on average for its lead-in shows. Meanwhile, LIV’s events on FOX’s cable channels FS1 and FS2 only draw about 101,000 viewers on average. So, the PGA Tour’s cable audience is roughly five times larger than LIV’s cable audience, so yeah this step taken by LIV was crucial at this point in time to stay competitive and grow their audience.

The league is also expanding its global footprint with stops in new markets like South Africa and New Orleans, hoping to capture fresh audiences and build momentum. On the hospitality front, LIV offers a range of premium ticket packages from affordable “Fanstand” passes to exclusive suites and premium access, aiming to deliver a concert-like experience that goes beyond the golf itself.

All these efforts reflect a clear urgency: LIV knows it needs to do more than just tee off; it needs to win over viewers and fans in an increasingly crowded sports landscape. And if this was not enough, beyond the battle for TV viewers, LIV Golf is tackling another major hurdle, and that is earning official recognition in the world of professional golf.

LIV Golf’s Next Challenge: Earning World Ranking Points

Earlier this year, under new CEO Scott O’Neil, the league submitted a fresh application to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), a move that could be a game-changer for LIV’s legitimacy and its players’ futures. For a league still fighting to cement its place in golf’s elite, OWGR points are more than just numbers; they unlock access to the sport’s biggest tournaments and signal acceptance within the global golf community.

O’Neil isn’t shy about the league’s ambitions. He said, “There has never been a better time to unlock real financial investment, bring team golf and innovation to the forefront… LIV Golf represents the future of the sport and will ensure the future of the golf ecosystem for years to come.” The new OWGR application is a crucial part of that future. With OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman’s fresh leadership, LIV is hopeful that this time around, their request will be met with approval, something that could reshape the sport and help LIV grow beyond just TV ratings. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the league’s eyes are firmly set on 2026 and the majors ahead.