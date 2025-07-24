LIV Golf to Breach $20 Million Deal With Jon Rahm & Co in a Move That Could Jeopardize Their Future – Report

The conversation between LIV Golf and the DP World Tour started (or ended) afresh in 2024 when the latter organization rejected the league’s proposal to clear fines owed by its players, which would have allowed them to compete in DP World Tour events without penalty. This decision affected European LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who need to play four DP World Tour events beyond Majors to retain membership and Ryder Cup eligibility. Now, the recent reports suggest a fresh headache for the LIV Golf pros.

As per a recent update from Telegraph Sport regarding the same, LIV Golf has told its players it will stop covering DP World Tour fines after this year, a decision that could impact Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Until now, LIV Golf has paid fines for players who joined the league, covering around £15 million in sanctions, with £8-10 million more potentially owed. This change may affect players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who have appealed their fines.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s appeal hearing will take place after the Ryder Cup, ensuring their eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, given the DP World Tour’s previous victory in a legal battle over its right to fine and suspend players who joined LIV Golf without permission, specifically regarding breaching its conflicting tournament regulations – involving players like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood – their appeal is likely to be unsuccessful, resulting in additional millions in fines.

While this would be a financial boost for the DP World Tour, it poses a significant challenge for the players, as LIV Golf plans to stop covering fines after this year, leaving them to pay out of pocket to maintain Tour membership and Ryder Cup eligibility.

Jon Rahm’s manager has made it clear in a letter to DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings that Rahm “has no intention of paying any fines.” This raises concerns about whether Rahm’s fellow LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton would be willing to pay an expected £1 million per season in fines to maintain his DP World Tour membership and Ryder Cup eligibility.

This is a developing story…