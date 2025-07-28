LIV Golf to Invest $65 Million More in 2026 Despite ‘Failed Economic’ Project Label – Report

When LIV Golf launched in 2022, it sent shockwaves through the golf world with its jaw-dropping prize money. For a sport that had long followed traditional formats and modest payouts, LIV’s $25 million weekly purses were unheard of. Now, three seasons in, despite losing billions, the league is pushing the envelope even further.

According to Sports Business Journal, LIV is planning to increase its purse from $25 million to $30 million per event in 2026. That’s a bold move for a league that continues to struggle with low viewership and widespread skepticism. The additional $5 million will be distributed among the 13 teams based on their podium finishes—yet many insiders believe the league is simply throwing good money after bad. With 13 events on the calendar, the $65 million increase would be a costly move for the league, given the ongoing losses.

While the PGA Tour continues to average 3.1 million viewers, LIV Golf has been unable to break through, drawing just 175,000 viewers by comparison. The league’s efforts to attract mainstream golf fans have often fallen flat, prompting criticism from fans, sponsors, and industry veterans alike.

Former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh called LIV “a failed economic experiment.” He further warned that the fractured state of the sport is eroding value on both sides: “The tour has a lessened product, and I think they’re losing some fans… sponsors are nervous, are they going to pay more for something less?”

The sentiment was echoed by Big Randy of the No Laying Up podcast, who dismissed the LIV model as unsustainable: “I don’t see the road map to making golf this hugely profitable global thing.”

Yet, despite the criticism and looming financial losses projected to reach $5 billion—roughly the amount initially invested by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)—LIV is pressing forward.

Scott O’Neil is stitching a survival plan for the sinking LIV Golf

The league, since the appointment of the new CEO, has showcased a better rate of deals and partnerships. In the past six months, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII signed with Callaway Golf, while Torque GC signed with Ping. Even from a league standpoint, HSBC and MGM Resorts are the recent partners on the list.

Well, these are just the beginning, it seems. As per the reports, LIV has been in talks with the Official World Golf Ranking for receiving points after the new application, which is planned to be submitted on June 30. Earlier, the league failed to qualify for the OWGR criteria, and the application was rejected. But now, during the LIV Golf UK event, the CEO has shed light on his conversation with OWGR Chairman, Trevor Immelman. O’Neil shared how he has “been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we’ve both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.”

With just three events left and the international portion for the 2025 season already concluded, the off-season would play a key role in the survival tactics for LIV. Can the new CEO save the league from its huge losses? What are your thoughts about the new update? Share with us in the comments below.