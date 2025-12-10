brand-logo
LIV Golf to Poach 2 High-Profile PGA Tour Names Amid Brooks Koepka Exit Rumors – Report

By Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Dec 10, 2025 | 7:02 AM EST

Rumors are that Brooks Koepka might exit LIV Golf. Although there is no official confirmation yet, he may not play the 2026 season with LIV. While there’s this exit rumor on one hand, there’s another indicating another PGA Tour pro joining the roster. Flushing It Golf reported that LIV is trying to poach Si Woo Kim, a 4x PGA Tour champion, for the 2026 season.

“Si Woo Kim is in late stage negotiations to join Ironheads GC on the LIV Golf League along with another high profile South Korean PGA Tour member. It’s unclear what is holding up the deal, but league sources are confident it will be agreed before the 2026 season starts,” posted Flushing It Golf on X.

Si Woo Kim’s profile alone explains why the rumor has drawn fast attention. The 30-year-old sits at No. 47 in the OWGR after an active 2025 PGA Tour campaign. Although he didn’t win any event on the PGA Tour this season, he had three top 10 finishes. This included a T8 at RCB Heritage, a T8 at the PGA Championship, and a T4 at the RSM Classic.

His resume features four PGA Tour titles, including the 2016 Wyndham Championship, 2017 The Players Championship, 2021 The American Express, and 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Iron Heads GC already features a strong Korean identity under captain Kevin Na. The team also includes Danny Lee and rising talent Yubin Jang in the lineup. Adding Kim would reinforce that direction as LIV pushes deeper into Asian markets heading into its 2026 changes.

The news comes amid the potential exit of Brooks Koepka, one of the biggest faces of LIV Golf. The American golfer holds a contract with Smash GC through 2026. However, some news agencies report that he may be exploring an early exit. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil confirmed Koepka’s status without addressing departures. O’Neil said that Koepka is “signed for 2026.”

This is a developing story…

