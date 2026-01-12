LIV Golf Turns Laughing Stock With Lengthy Response to Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Decision: ‘So Over’

The ‘Great Escape’ of professional golf is finally here as “Brooksie” heads back home. On January 9, 2026, the five-time major champion officially asked for his PGA Tour job back. The PGA Tour opened a special door called the “Returning Member Programme” just for him. He will begin his new journey at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29, 2026. This move shows that history matters more than just LIV’s substantial financial backing.

LIV Golf attempted to stay positive as its top player packed his bags and released a statement that sounded like a very polished commercial for player freedom. The Saudi-backed league wrote, “From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom for all. Not just for a limited few. One that supports players’ rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served when the game’s best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.”

The statement did not stop there as they tried to sound like the winners. They claimed they remain the best place for golfers to chase their big dreams. LIV Golf added, “As the world’s golf league, LIV Golf continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness on a global scale. Long LIV Golf.” That final cheer, ‘Long LIV Golf,’ made many fans scratch their heads in confusion.

The Fore Play podcast shared this statement and asked fans for their honest thoughts. The internet responded with laughter and harp jokes.

One fan commented, “LIV is gonna fold by 2027,” while another wrote, “Short LIV golf.”

Another person added, “My thoughts haven’t changed since day one, don’t care about their product, or their money.”

“lol it’s so over,” wrote another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

