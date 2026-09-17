LIV Golf 2.0 Purses Slashed as Players Receive Details of 10-Event Schedule – Report

Everyone knew that after PIF cut all ties, LIV Golf events’ purses wouldn’t be the same anymore. But no one expected them to slash purses by more than 60%. Rumors suggest that LIV Golf may be heading toward a version of itself that looks very different from the league that first shook up professional golf. After years of eye-catching purses, huge player commitments, and an aggressive expansion strategy, the circuit is now facing the financial consequences of a major restructuring. Details reportedly being shared with players suggest that the next chapter could involve painful changes.

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“From multiple sources LIV 2.0 schedule and purses has been shared with some players. 10 total events. 5 events with 5.5 million dollar purse. 5 events with 9.5 million dollar purse,” Monday Q Info shared in an X post.

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That would put the reported regular-season purse pool at approximately $75 million across the 10 tournaments. LIV Golf has not officially announced the figures, but Monday Q Info’s reports are usually accurate. In fact, the same account first broke rumors that PIF would stop funding after the 2026 season.

Thomas Detry also recently confirmed that “there’s a rat” in the group chat. He admitted that news is leaking as quickly as it arrives in the group. This means that the rumors can have at least some level of truth to them.

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The reported purse structure would represent a significant departure from LIV Golf’s current model. In 2026, its events featured whopping $30 million purses. Of that, $20 million went to individual winners and $10 million to the winning team. The league’s events had become known for large prize pools. In fact, the pressure of these large purses is what led to the development of the Signature Events on the PGA Tour.

The change comes after LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8 as part of a restructuring agreement involving BC Partners Credit. LIV said the proposed transaction is intended to help preserve the business and establish a new ownership model in which players could hold a majority stake.

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The league is seeking to emerge from the restructuring and return to competition in 2027. Court documents and reporting make clear that the organization is trying to operate with a significantly different financial structure after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stopped providing long-term backing.

CEO Scott O’Neil has outlined plans for a 75-player field, the introduction of a cut, and additional entry routes such as Monday qualifiers. That would also make LIV 2.0 look more familiar to fans accustomed to traditional professional golf structures. The league’s original format was built around a smaller contracted field, no cuts and substantial guaranteed money.

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The reported purse figures could therefore signal a fundamental change in what players can expect from LIV. Instead of competing in a heavily funded circuit built around enormous prize pools, players could soon join a smaller tour operating under much tighter financial constraints.

The timing matters because LIV’s future still depends on its restructuring process and players’ willingness to stay involved. Several prominent players appear as creditors in the bankruptcy proceedings, while others have yet to publicly commit to the proposed next phase. However, most of them now have a Plan B in place.

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LIV golfers relying on Plan B amid uncertain future

LIV Golf has a lead investor in BC Partners. CEO Scott O’Neil is working to create LIV 2.0 after the bankruptcy. However, uncertainty remains about the league’s future, which is why many have started looking for other options, too.

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Many elite and rookie golfers have sought DP World Tour membership. Michael La Sasso, for instance, won the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2026, but is not explicitly betting on LIV Golf 2.0. He entered the DP World Tour Q‑School in 2026 and advanced from the first stage at Seddiner See, Germany. He said he pursued a DPWT card independently of LIV.

Others like La Sasso, such as Josele Ballester, also entered the DPWT Q‑School first stage in Huddersfield, England, and advanced to the second stage in Spain. The same goes for Luis Masaveu, who progressed through the Q‑School first stage in Huddersfield and is in the second-stage mix. Elites like Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann are also seeking DP World Tour membership.

With LIV reportedly moving toward smaller purses and a reduced schedule, there’s a clearer reason to have more options. For LIV golfers, the search for a Plan B may therefore become increasingly important.