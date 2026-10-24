LIV Golf 2.0 Reportedly Eyes Former TaylorMade CEO for Key Leadership Role

LIV Golf’s proposed relaunch could bring a familiar name from the golf equipment industry into its leadership structure. Former TaylorMade president and CEO Mark King is reportedly being considered for a senior advisory role as the breakaway league works to establish a new business model and secure its future beyond 2026.

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According to golf journalist Josh Carpenter, LIV is expected to hire King as a senior advisor. If LIV 2.0 launches, King would reportedly assemble and chair its advisory board. NUCLR GOLF amplified Carpenter’s report on X.

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King’s potential involvement comes at a critical point for the league, which is attempting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a restructured ownership model and a proposed new investment arrangement.

King brings decades of experience in golf equipment, brand development, and executive leadership. His most prominent achievement came at TaylorMade. He rose from a sales representative to president in 1999 and later CEO.

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Under his leadership, TaylorMade-adidas Golf expanded substantially. Annual sales rose from about $349 million in 1999 to more than $1.7 billion in 2013. The company also established itself as the leading driver brand on the PGA Tour and acquired golf brands Ashworth and Adams.

His time at TaylorMade was marked by an aggressive product and marketing strategy. Frequent equipment launches, distinctive product designs, and visibility among professional golfers helped the company stand out in a competitive market.

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That experience could be relevant to LIV as it considers how to build a more sustainable business. The league’s next phase will require a commercial strategy that can attract audiences and maintain sponsor interest.

King’s background offers experience in those areas, although the details of his reported responsibilities at LIV have not been disclosed or even confirmed yet.

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This LIV opportunity would also draw on an earlier chapter of King’s golf career. It is his work with Honma Golf.

In 2018, Mark King became a consultant to Honma chairman Liu Jianguo. He helped the Japanese equipment manufacturer develop its North American strategy and strengthen its brand positioning. King described his responsibilities as strategic rather than operational, telling Golf Digest that he had no day-to-day management duties.

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Since King has previously advised golf-industry leadership on brand development without directly running daily operations, his experience could be vital for the breakaway league.

His subsequent executive positions have extended beyond golf. He has led businesses including Taco Bell and Xponential Fitness. And in May 2026, he was appointed executive chairman and interim CEO of Jack in the Box. The restaurant company said he would help accelerate its transformation, improve operating performance, and reduce debt.

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The timing of the reported appointment is significant. LIV is trying to move away from its original funding model.

On September 8, 2026, LIV and related entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Court filings listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.

The proposed restructuring includes a financing arrangement with BC Partners Credit worth up to $300 million. The plan also envisions a player-first ownership structure. According to this structure, players would collectively hold 52.5% of the reorganized business, new investors 45%, and management 2.5%. The transaction remains subject to the restructuring process and the required approvals.

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LIV’s restructuring is unfolding alongside uncertainty over its playing roster. Several established names have announced that they will not participate in the proposed LIV 2.0 season.

On October 23, Lucas Herbert and Ian Poulter confirmed they would leave the league’s planned next iteration. Tom McKibbin also announced his departure, while other players, including Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen, had already indicated they would not return.

These exits create a challenge beyond financing and governance. LIV needs a viable roster of recognizable players to sustain its team competitions.

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Mark King’s reported involvement could help strengthen the business side of the proposed relaunch. However, there is no indication that he has been tasked with retaining players or negotiating contracts.

A stronger advisory structure would therefore address only part of LIV’s wider challenge. The league must also establish a competitive format and persuade enough players to commit to its next phase.

Those credentials could help as LIV tries to build a business that can operate under new ownership and financing arrangements.

However, the immediate questions remain unanswered. The league has not yet confirmed King’s appointment, outlined his responsibilities, or clarified whether the proposed LIV 2.0 advisory board will have a formal governance role.

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For now, Carpenter’s report describes a potential senior-advisor appointment followed by a conditional role assembling and chairing an advisory board if LIV 2.0 proceeds.

Whether King ultimately joins the project remains to be seen.