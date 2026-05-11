LIV Golf Urgently Removes Key Figures as It Scrambles to Secure Its Future Amid Financial Concerns

LIV Golf replaced three directors, hired two turnaround consultants, retained a bankruptcy-experienced law firm, and brought in an investment bank, all within days. For a league officially calling this a transition, the people it is hiring tell a very different story.

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According to filings released on May 11, 2026, Eugene Davis and Jon Zinman, LIV Golf’s newly appointed independent board directors, formally took over director positions at four U.K. holding companies: LIV Golf LTD, LIV Golf Events LTD, LIV Golf ISE LTD, and Wedge IP Management Co, Limited, effective May 4.

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These four entities are the same companies whose filings revealed $461.8 million in losses for LIV’s non-U.S. operations in 2024. Davis and Zinman will now be responsible for preparing year-end financial recaps and future forecasting, putting two restructuring specialists at the center of LIV’s financial accountability.

On the same day, three directors were removed: Ross Hallett, EVP and head of events; Jake Jones, SVP of impact and sustainability; and Louise Savage, the league’s longtime general counsel. Savage had held director positions at three of the companies since February 2022. Hallett and Jones had only assumed their roles in January 2026, replacing former CEO Greg Norman and former EVP of finance Tim Taylor. They lasted less than four months.

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Davis chairs the new Independent Directors Committee through Pirinate Consulting Group, which specializes in turnaround management and restructuring. Zinman’s JZ Advisors works with companies in reorganization and post-bankruptcy situations.

LIV hired Ducera Partners as its investment banking adviser and AlixPartners as a consulting firm and brought back Gibson Dunn and Crutcher to help find replacement investors. The reshuffle reflects the pressure LIV is operating under.

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We know by this point that PIF has spent approximately $5 billion on LIV so far and will stop its funding after the 2026 season ends. PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has also stepped down as LIV Golf’s chairman.

Getty LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil attends a media event announcing Adelaide securing the tournament until 2031, during the final day of the LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The league says revenue is up more than 100% since 2025, and 10 of its 13 teams will turn a profit this season. But those figures sit alongside guaranteed contracts worth hundreds of millions to players like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, stars who almost hold the key to its survival.

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DeChambeau, O’Neil, and the fight to keep LIV Golf alive

Scott O’Neil is not pretending the situation is comfortable, but he is not backing down either. In a recent interview with Golf.com, he made clear that securing outside investment is the mission, and he already has a number in mind, though he is keeping it private.

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His biggest card to play may be Bryson DeChambeau. O’Neil described him as “more pro-LIV than I am” and revealed that DeChambeau had agreed to join meetings with potential investors. DeChambeau’s contract expires after this season, which makes his commitment far from guaranteed on paper. But his willingness to actively participate in fundraising conversations suggests he is not quietly preparing an exit.

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O’Neil also dropped an intriguing hint, saying that what the league announces in the next ten days will reflect what LIV should have looked like from the start. This suggests structural changes are coming, not just funding conversations.