LIV Golf Vacates New York Office in Major Bankruptcy Move as Jon Rahm & Co. Exit

Players are leaving LIV Golf in droves. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and several others have exited the league, looking to set up shop elsewhere. Meanwhile, the breakaway circuit is left grappling with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, filed in September after Saudi Arabia’s PIF withdrew its funding in April. And the latest development to emerge from the bankruptcy proceedings is a formal change of address, part of its 2027 restructuring.

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“LIV Golf has changed its address from the NYC office,” Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey revealed on X. “It’s vacating as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process to a commercial park in Delaware that houses various other LLCs and virtual businesses.”

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He also attached a ‘Change of Address’ form filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The filing, submitted in Case No. 26-20189 before Judge Michael B. Kaplan, concerns LIV Golf New Jersey LLC and its affiliated debtors and debtors in possession. According to the document, the organization has updated its address from 50 Hudson Yards, Suite 65B, New York, NY 10001, to 2093 Philadelphia Pike #2054, Claymont, DE 19703.

The document is a formal administrative notice filed under District of New Jersey Local Bankruptcy Rule 2002-1(b), which allows parties involved in bankruptcy proceedings to update their official mailing addresses. It’s worth noting that no new telephone number was provided in the filing. The change does not indicate any alteration to LIV Golf’s bankruptcy status or the proceedings themselves.

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But it marks another administrative development in its ongoing Chapter 11 case. Meanwhile, the league has other offices in various locations. For instance, LIV’s primary headquarters are located in London, United Kingdom. Not to mention, the league had previously leased a 10,930-square-foot office at 222 Lakeview Ave in West Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2021.

However, LIV later moved out of the premises and subleased the space to Blank Rome LLP in February 2026. That being said, this isn’t the first time LIV Golf has changed its address. According to a 2024 Sports Business Journal report, the league moved from its New York office near Grand Central Station to a much larger 28,000-square-foot space on the 65th floor of 50 Hudson Yards.

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At the time, the relocation was driven by LIV Golf’s expanding workforce. Its office near Grand Central could accommodate just 25 employees, whereas the new Hudson Yards space had room for more than 100. Moreover, LIV Golf also has a small 171-square-foot private office in Scottsdale, Arizona. Under a membership agreement signed on January 31, 2026, with Industrious, the league secured the space for 12 months starting April 1, 2026.

The arrangement comes with a monthly fee of $3,000 and a security deposit of $4,500. Regardless, returning to the league’s latest address change, the development isn’t entirely surprising, particularly given what LIV did in August.

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LIV Golf terminated a significant portion of its staff

In August, reports revealed that the league informed a majority of its employees in the U.S. and U.K. that their employment would end in the first week of September. The announcement came after the breakaway tour filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice the previous month, signaling potential layoffs.

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“We are scaling back operations as we transition to the next chapter of LIV Golf and work toward making LIV 2.0 a reality,” a LIV spokesperson said, addressing the decision.

The spokesperson also expressed gratitude to employees for their contributions and promised support for those affected. Despite the cuts, LIV leadership remained hopeful about securing new financial backing. They eventually found their lead investor, London-based BC Partners, which is set to inject $300 million into the tour.

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However, the October 30 deadline to secure commitments from enough players for the 2027 season has now passed. BC Partners will therefore assess the options available to the league before deciding whether to revive LIV Golf for the 2027 season.