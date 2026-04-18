LIV Golf Veteran Fires Back at Reports of League’s Demise as Fans React

When LIV Golf’s CEO is openly admitting the league needs new investors and Saudi funding has stopped, brushing off shutdown concerns as noise takes a certain kind of confidence. Ian Poulter had that confidence at Mexico City, but fans were not convinced.

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“Yeah, listen, we’re year five. We’re in a startup business. We’ve had heat for five years. 48 hours is not really that much of a distraction. We got a great product,” Ian Poulter said, adding that changes across all tours, including the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, were simply part of golf’s evolution. “This is full steam ahead,” he declared.

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Reports say that LIV Golf has lost $1.4 billion through 2025, even though it has put in about $5 billion. Scott O’Neil, the CEO, said that the league is no longer getting money from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. This means that the organization must now find outside investors on its own to keep running, which is harder to do when it has been losing money for years. O’Neil himself had a more measured response than Poulter.

“Do you have to raise money? Probably,” O’Neil acknowledged at the Mexico City event, while calling recent shutdown coverage “clickbait.”

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He even revealed that he had laid out a plan to around 50 people at Augusta National, saying it might surprise some people. Still, he admitted the road ahead would be challenging. His candor stood in contrast to Poulter’s breezy dismissal. Jon Rahm offered a different kind of calm.

“Normally, before the rumors start, we already know something. There’s always someone within the league who knows something; it happened so fast that I really didn’t worry about it,” Rahm said.

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Unlike Ian Poulter’s dismissal, Rahm’s response acknowledged the chatter while casting doubt on its credibility based on how these things typically unfold inside the league. The wider golf landscape also adds context to why change feels inevitable.

The PGA Tour is transitioning to a for-profit model under new CEO Brian Rolapp, backed by a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group, with plans to reduce its schedule to roughly 21 to 26 elite events and double the number of signature events. The DP World Tour extended its title partnership through 2035 and restructured its 2026 season across 42 tournaments with a record $157.5 million prize fund.

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Both tours are actively reshaping themselves, which makes Poulter’s framing of LIV as simply going through the same changes as everyone else feel like it misses the severity of what LIV specifically is facing. LIV has made some structural improvements of its own, though.

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The 2026 season had a 72-hole format, 57 players on 13 teams, and OWGR points for the top 10. Over 115,000 fans attended the four-day Adelaide event, the most at any Australian professional golf event. However, billion-dollar losses, departed stars like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, and an organization actively seeking new investment with no guarantee of success exist.

Fans online responded harshly to Ian Poulter’s dismissal of shutdown concerns, often arguing that he ignored the league’s financial situation.

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Fans were not buying Ian Poulter’s LIV Golf confidence

“Nonsense propaganda. This league is going away,” one fan stated flatly.

Poulter was treating a league with $1.4 billion in confirmed losses and no PIF funding as just another startup going through growing pains. Well, the numbers told a different story from what he said.

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“Yes, the product is so great that after billions invested, they have nothing to show for it. Pathetic,” another fan wrote.

LIV had received $5 billion in total investment but was still losing money, so the criticism focused on the league’s spending and its inability to build a sustainable business.

“Now ask him how much he wants to invest in this ‘great product’ because LIV is looking for investors,” read another reaction.

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The 50-year-old’s enthusiasm seemed disconnected from the league’s financial situation, as O’Neil admitted that the league needs to raise external capital now that PIF funding has stopped.

“Again, a golfer holding on to past life. With the current crop of players, he wouldn’t make the cuts,” a user commented.

The dig had some numbers behind it. Poulter’s 2026 results heading into Mexico City, T27, T41, 49th, T47, and T48, suggested a veteran battling to stay competitive in a field that has evolved around him.

“Poulter just speaking like a guy who wants to continue getting paid until the inevitable end. Then he’ll just go home,” was another reaction.

With massive contracts signed to players like Rahm, DeChambeau, and Mickelson contributing to the league’s financial strain, fans were skeptical that Poulter’s optimism was anything more than self-interest dressed up as confidence.

Ian Poulter’s comments might have been genuine, but the reaction showed that when a league is publicly seeking investors and confirming funding shortfalls, veteran optimism without financial backing isn’t much.