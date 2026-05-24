LIV Golf Veteran Makes Feelings Clear About League’s Shutdown Claims Amid Bankruptcy Threat

Ian Poulter isn’t the type to shy away from tough questions. He’s played in seven Ryder Cups, made a name for himself by taking things head-on, and has been one of the most outspoken guys on the LIV Golf scene for years. So when a fan dropped into his Instagram Q&A and asked the big one, what happens if LIV Golf shuts down? Poulter didn’t hesitate to answer.

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“I really don’t think it will. But I would probably take a Year off and evaluate what I fancy doing next. Lots of options. Help our boys become 2.0 and 3.0 versions, which will be bigger and better. What a dream I’m living,” Poulter replied.

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His reply was just three sentences, with no PR spin or fancy statements, no attempt to please the higher-ups. Poulter just gave us a real, honest look at what he’s thinking if things go sideways with LIV. It’s not every day you see a pro open up like that. And if you look at Poulter’s answer, you can see how he lays it out. First, he brushes off the idea that LIV is folding, but not in a way that really shuts it down. Then he talks about maybe taking a year off and keeping his options open. But the real heart of his answer is about his boys. You can tell he’s already thought about what happens if things go south, and honestly, he seems pretty at peace with it.

USA Today via Reuters May 6, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter and his son Luke during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Poulter was one of the first to jump to LIV back in June 2022, leaving the PGA Tour and giving up his DP World Tour card, which definitely wasn’t cheap. Over four seasons, he’s made over $8 million, so he’s not exactly hurting for cash. That kind of cushion makes it easier to talk about having ‘lots of options’ at 49, especially when he’s got kids coming up in the game. He’s also pointed out that if LIV goes under, it could mess up more than just LIV, he’s worried the DP World Tour might not make it either.

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His 2025 season really put things in perspective. Poulter showed up to LIV Golf Indianapolis barely hanging on at 52nd in the standings, just one bad week away from getting relegated. He managed to pull off some solid rounds and squeak through, but his teammate Henrik Stenson wasn’t so lucky and got relegated. Brooks Koepka even left the league altogether at the end of the year. The original LIV crew is starting to split up, and Poulter’s Instagram answer gives us a pretty good idea of where his head’s at. Saudi PIF said they’re pulling their money out of LIV after 2026, and now CEO Scott O’Neil is out there looking for new investors to keep things going. Fans aren’t really buying Poulter’s chill attitude about the whole thing, especially since the league has racked up some serious losses. Most people think LIV’s problems are a lot bigger than he’s letting on.

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But if you read between the lines on Poulter’s Instagram, it’s clear he’s already thinking about what’s next. And honestly, that next chapter probably has a lot to do with his son, who’s out there playing college golf in Florida right now.

Ian Poulter’s son Luke is building his own golf resume

Luke Poulter, 21, is a junior at the University of Florida. Raised in Orlando and a graduate of Circle Christian High School, he holds a 2025-26 stroke average of 71.1 for the Gators. In March 2026, he secured his first NCAA tournament win. That summer, he played for Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup at Cypress Point, a team his father never joined after turning professional at 20. Luke narrowly missed qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Open in a sudden-death playoff. He has since reached 27th in the world amateur rankings.

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Ian Poulter has acknowledged the pressure that comes with carrying his name. On the Golf IQ podcast, he explained that growing up around professional sports does not guarantee success and that he has chosen to avoid being an overbearing parent.

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“I just try and be a support system,” he said. “The biggest mistake I see with some parents is they’re trying to live their life through their kid.”

Ian Poulter has also mentioned his younger son Joshua, whose development he plans to support, though Joshua has not yet appeared in competitive golf. His reference to “our boys” signals a clear intention to guide both sons.

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Poulter’s focus is now on the next generation. While LIV continues its search for new investors, Poulter has already shifted his attention to his sons’ futures in golf. The next chapter is underway in Gainesville.