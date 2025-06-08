brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

ByMeenakshi Karn

Jun 7, 2025 | 8:20 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

And another LIV event is set to wrap up, with Bryson DeChambeau and Martin Kaymer sharing the lead after the first round at LIV Golf Virginia. DeChambeau’s round was jump-started by a 107-minute weather delay on Friday afternoon, after which he came out hot, chipping in for eagle and birdies to card a 5-under 66. “I came out hot,” DeChambeau said, having been 1 under and tied for 18th when play was suspended. Kaymer, meanwhile, was solid all day, hitting 50% of his fairways and tying for the field’s best in putting average.

The competition is heating up, with six players tied at 4 under, including captains Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Phil Mickelson. Ollie Schniederjans also had a spectacular performance as a reserve player for RangeGoats GC, carding a 67 and helping his team take a two-shot lead in the team competition. The stakes are high, with a massive prize pool of $25 million up for grabs, including $4 million for the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.

The final round is set to be intense, with DeChambeau looking to maintain his form heading into next week’s U.S. Open title defense. “I know I’m good enough,” Kaymer said, “I just need to continue hitting fairways.” With the likes of Rahm, Niemann, and Mickelson in contention, it’s shaping up to be an exciting finish and take home the trophy as well as the prize money. You can find the whole prize money table down below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$442,500

10th

$405,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$148,000

36th

$145,000

37th

$143,000

38th

$140,000

39th

$138,000

40th

$135,000

41st

$133,000

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$128,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$125,000

46th

$125,000

47th

$123,000

48th

$120,000

49th

$60,000

50th

$60,000

51st

$60,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

But what is DeChambeau’s secret sauce to his amazing gameplay? Well, it all lies in his equipment.

What’s your perspective on:

Will Bryson DeChambeau's new irons be the game-changer he needs for another US Open win?

Have an interesting take?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Bryson DeChambeau is ready with new irons

Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for the perfect game is always ongoing, and at LIV Golf Virginia, he showcased his latest arsenal – the LA Golf BAD V3-W irons. These prototype irons feature single-length shafts and bulge-and-roll technology, designed to reduce side spin and promote a draw. The set, specifically the 5-iron to 9-iron, boasts a unique design with an 80-gram tungsten weight on the toe for added stability and an inside path. DeChambeau’s performance with these new irons has been impressive, sharing the lead with Martin Kaymer after a five-under 67 round that included remarkable chip-ins.

DeChambeau’s iron play hasn’t always been consistent, ranking 51st in approach, but he’s leading the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. As he prepares for the US Open, DeChambeau’s comments at The Masters still resonate: “Just more of the same with my irons… I’m just not fully optimized.” He also mentioned, “For some reason, I’m just not fully optimized. I get over it and I feel like I’m going to hit the heel, and I try to pull across it and it just goes left on me.” With his new LA Golf irons, will DeChambeau finally find the consistency he’s been searching for and secure another US Open title? Let us know in the comment section below!

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Will Bryson DeChambeau's new irons be the game-changer he needs for another US Open win?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved