LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

And another LIV event is set to wrap up, with Bryson DeChambeau and Martin Kaymer sharing the lead after the first round at LIV Golf Virginia. DeChambeau’s round was jump-started by a 107-minute weather delay on Friday afternoon, after which he came out hot, chipping in for eagle and birdies to card a 5-under 66. “I came out hot,” DeChambeau said, having been 1 under and tied for 18th when play was suspended. Kaymer, meanwhile, was solid all day, hitting 50% of his fairways and tying for the field’s best in putting average.
The competition is heating up, with six players tied at 4 under, including captains Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Phil Mickelson. Ollie Schniederjans also had a spectacular performance as a reserve player for RangeGoats GC, carding a 67 and helping his team take a two-shot lead in the team competition. The stakes are high, with a massive prize pool of $25 million up for grabs, including $4 million for the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
The final round is set to be intense, with DeChambeau looking to maintain his form heading into next week’s U.S. Open title defense. “I know I’m good enough,” Kaymer said, “I just need to continue hitting fairways.” With the likes of Rahm, Niemann, and Mickelson in contention, it’s shaping up to be an exciting finish and take home the trophy as well as the prize money. You can find the whole prize money table down below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$442,500
10th
$405,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$148,000
36th
$145,000
37th
$143,000
38th
$140,000
39th
$138,000
40th
$135,000
41st
$133,000
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$128,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$125,000
46th
$125,000
47th
$123,000
48th
$120,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$60,000
51st
$60,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
But what is DeChambeau’s secret sauce to his amazing gameplay? Well, it all lies in his equipment.
What’s your perspective on:
Will Bryson DeChambeau's new irons be the game-changer he needs for another US Open win?
Have an interesting take?
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Bryson DeChambeau is ready with new irons
Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for the perfect game is always ongoing, and at LIV Golf Virginia, he showcased his latest arsenal – the LA Golf BAD V3-W irons. These prototype irons feature single-length shafts and bulge-and-roll technology, designed to reduce side spin and promote a draw. The set, specifically the 5-iron to 9-iron, boasts a unique design with an 80-gram tungsten weight on the toe for added stability and an inside path. DeChambeau’s performance with these new irons has been impressive, sharing the lead with Martin Kaymer after a five-under 67 round that included remarkable chip-ins.
DeChambeau’s iron play hasn’t always been consistent, ranking 51st in approach, but he’s leading the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. As he prepares for the US Open, DeChambeau’s comments at The Masters still resonate: “Just more of the same with my irons… I’m just not fully optimized.” He also mentioned, “For some reason, I’m just not fully optimized. I get over it and I feel like I’m going to hit the heel, and I try to pull across it and it just goes left on me.” With his new LA Golf irons, will DeChambeau finally find the consistency he’s been searching for and secure another US Open title? Let us know in the comment section below!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Will Bryson DeChambeau's new irons be the game-changer he needs for another US Open win?