LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Will Rain Spoil Bryson DeChambeau & Co.’s US Open Preparation?

The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia is set to tee off at the prestigious Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, VA, from Friday to Sunday, June 6-8. With a lucrative purse of $25 million up for grabs, including a whopping $4 million winner’s share, the stage is set for an epic battle. This tournament is especially important for the LIV golfers, as it is their last professional chance to prepare for next week’s US Open, and a win here could provide them with the confidence they need to ace the major. And that can only happen when the players can play without worrying about the weather ruining the game.

Friday’s forecast is looking pretty decent, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 92°F that’s just begging to be taken advantage of on the green. The WSW winds will be blowing at a gentle 12 mph, though there’s a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm trying to ruin the party—but let’s not worry about that just yet. As the temperature dips to a pleasant 73°F, the humidity creeps up to 83%—a notable shift from the 69% humidity during the day. This could affect the golfers’ game, particularly with their irons and wedges, as the increased humidity might cause the ball to fly a bit farther but with less control. With an extreme UV index, don’t forget to pack that sunscreen!

As we head into Saturday, things are looking even more promising — partly cloudy skies, a scorching high of 95°F, and winds that’ll be blowing at a slightly feistier 13 mph. Yes, it’s going to be a hot one, but the golfers are surely up for the challenge. The humidity’s a bit lower than Friday, at 64%, which might allow for more precise ball-striking and better control of the greens. However, the heat could lead to fatigue, and golfers will need to manage their energy levels throughout the round. Come nighttime, it’ll cool down to 74°F, with the winds easing off slightly to 12 mph and a few clouds drifting lazily across the sky.

Now, the real question is, what will Sunday bring? Will the golfers be able to navigate the course under clear skies, or will the weather throw them a curveball?

What does Sunday at LIV Golf Virginia have in store for the golfers?

Sunday’s forecast is looking sizzling hot, with a mix of sunshine and clouds that’s sure to test the golfers’ skills. The temperature is expected to soar to a high of 93°F, with a WSW wind blowing at 13 mph, though it could gust up to 20 mph, adding an extra layer of challenge to those long shots. A stray shower or thunderstorm might try to sneak up on the players, but it’s looking like a mostly dry day. With an extreme UV index, the golfers will need to prioritize their skin protection, but will they be able to protect their scores?

As the sun sets, the temperature cools down to a pleasant 74°F, with the winds easing off slightly to 12 mph. However, the humidity spikes to 85%, which might make for some tricky putting conditions.

With the final round on the horizon, the question on everyone’s mind is, will the golfers be able to navigate the course and claim victory? Let us know in the comment section below!