LIV Golf Waiting for ‘Political Approval’ to Take Their Next Step in Global Growth

Essentials Inside The Story LIV Golf eyes Germany, awaits crucial government approval

Martin Kaymer leads talks to expand LIV’s European footprint

League reforms aim to boost credibility, OWGR inclusion

It’s been three years since LIV Golf came into play, and for the most part, all they’ve received is criticism. But their vision has always been to look for growth no matter what. Now they’re making their next move: bringing the league to Germany. However, there’s a barrier holding them back: government approval.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Martin Kaymer, captain of Cleeks GC, revealed initial talks with the German Golf Association and federal officials about hosting a LIV event. Speaking with a German newspaper, he confirmed that early discussions went well, but political clearance remains the final hurdle.

“The first step was discussions with the German Golf Association. I established contact, and the outcome was generally positive,” Kaymer explained. However, LIV organizers insisted on speaking with the federal government because they needed “political approval” before moving forward. The specific city and golf course remain undetermined, pending this clearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaymer views the potential event as more than just another tournament stop. He believes it would serve as a wake-up call for Germany’s golf community, offering a chance to see LIV Golf beyond the negative media coverage. “I believe that such an event would be a wake-up call for the golf community in Germany, highlighting what LIV Golf is all about,” he said. “Many would certainly be pleasantly surprised, as so many have focused solely on the negative aspects so far.” The negative aspects he pointed out were the financial aspect and the league’s disruption of traditional golf.

Kaymer’s involvement in these talks makes sense given his credibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old won the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 U.S. Open while at the top of his game on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He joined LIV Golf before its first season in 2022 and is now the captain of Cleeks GC. The two-time major winner is the best golfer in Germany in the last 20 years. This makes him the best person to connect LIV executives with German officials who want to know what the league is all about.

Since it started in June 2022, LIV Golf has held competitions on several continents. The league has held tournaments in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Spain, and South Africa. The 2026 schedule contains 14 events. They will start in Riyadh on February 6 and end in Dallas on September 11. The league kept its worldwide presence while adding stops in Indianapolis, Phoenix, and Dallas. Germany would be a smart move into Europe’s biggest economy and one of the continent’s oldest golf markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Scott O’Neil became CEO of LIV Golf in June 2024, and since then, the league has sought to improve its competitive structure. The biggest change was when the league said that starting in 2026, events will go from 54 holes to the usual 72 holes. This change addresses one of the main issues that had made it hard for LIV to obtain Official World Golf Ranking certification.

O’Neil told Golf Digest that the shift in format showed how committed the league was to change. We listened to feedback from players, fans, and stakeholders,” he said. “The 72-hole format aligns us more closely with traditional tournament structures while maintaining what makes LIV Golf unique.”

The league also increased the field size, going from 54 to 57 players. They added three wild-card berths that were decided during a promotional event from January 8 to 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are doing everything possible to grow. But the uncertainty of decisions, whether of LIV in Germany or the OWGR, has kept them in limbo.

LIV Golf awaits verdict on inclusion in official rankings

LIV Golf starts 2026 without a decision on Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, which are important for the credibility of professional golf. The board has continued to talk to LIV, but they haven’t made a final decision yet. Talks are “regular and ongoing,” but it’s still unclear whether LIV can meet the current admission requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

One apparent way to address ranking issues has been to change the league’s usual 54-hole format to the standard 72-hole format used worldwide by other tours. But LIV’s eligibility in OWGR’s merit-based system remains up in the air due to changes to the field size and entry methods.

LIV events haven’t offered OWGR points since the 2022 launch. The organization submitted a second application in July after being rejected in 2023. Without points, player rankings have impacted. Jon Rahm sits at number 84 despite winning multiple LIV events, while Cameron Smith dropped to number 204. Sergio Garcia fell to number 491, Dustin Johnson to number 639, and Phil Mickelson to number 1,180.

Trevor Immelman, the chairman of the OWGR, has stressed fairness and honesty in judging LIV’s application, but meritocracy is still a key part of the board’s criteria. LIV’s structural changes are meant to close that gap, but neither the league nor the ranking authority has set a date for their implementation. This makes the sport’s broken competitive picture even more unpredictable.