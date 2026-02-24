LIV Golf Wastes No Time Making Bold Move Immediately After $267M PIF Boost

BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Jon Rahm reads the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810021

BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Jon Rahm reads the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire

LIV Golf has suffered severe losses since its launch in 2022. Yet, it didn’t stop the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) from injecting some more money into the league for the 2026 campaign. And within days of investment approval, LIV Golf has announced two new online fantasy game platforms to better engage with fans.

“The launch of our LIV Golf Fantasy game takes a major step forward in how we are using technology to drive fan engagement. It makes the sport more interactive, fosters social connections, and provides entertainment for our fans and passionate golfers worldwide,” said Denise Taylor, Chief Technology Officer of LIV Golf.

LIV Golf launched LIV Golf Fantasy and LIV Golf X in association with the Sony group company’s Beyond Sports. As the league’s CTO said, the aim is to expand fan engagement through gamification.

LIV Golf Fantasy is a free-to-play, season-long fantasy game. It uses hole-by-hole scoring for constant engagement. However, even those who join late can still win. That’s because the platform counts the best four scores from the first six events. It makes it more interactive; the fantasy game includes Fantasy Caddie guidance, expert picks, and lineup reminders. And for those who make it to the top, there are 15 seasonal prizes. The platform is accessible at fantasy.livgolf.com on mobile or web.

As for LIV X, it serves as a gamified hub with quizzes, daily games, event polls, and competitions. Users can earn points for rewards like presale tickets or swing analysis. The platform offers personalized content for players and teams. This is made possible by leveraging Beyond Sports’ Playbook toolkit for loyalty. This platform is available at livx.livgolf.com.

Both platforms are made available immediately. The organization timed the launch ahead of the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong. However, another timing that matters here is PIF’s new investment approval.

Saudi PIF’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, announced a new fund infusion. The organization approved a $266.6 million investment on February 1, 2026. The total investment now stands at over $5.3 billion since 2022. LIV’s net spending averaged $100 million per month in 2024-2025 through regular PIF injections. At this rate, the total investment could surpass $6 billion by the end of 2026.

While LIV Golf is facing losses, CEO Scott O’Neil believes that 2026 is a pivotal year for the Saudi-backed league.

Scott O’Neil’s LIV Golf vision for 2026

Many would say that LIV Golf is in a troublesome position. Two of the most renowned golfers left the league to rejoin the PGA Tour. After the 2025 season, both Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed confirmed their plans on getting back on the American tour. While Koepka has already made his way, Reed plans to do so by winning a PGA Tour exempt card through the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings.

Since their departure, the only modern-day LIV Golf stars are Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. While the Saudi-backed league has many other big names, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, it might not bring in more fans now. Thus, many might think LIV Golf will tank in a few years.

However, Scott O’Neil doesn’t believe that. According to him, 2026 is a pivotal year for the league, and he has already made many changes to take it on the right path. He changed the format from 54 holes to the standard 72-hole format. He then added new merit-based wild-card spots to the roster. Thanks to all these changes, LIV Golf now gets OWGR points for the top 10 finishers at an event.

Although Scott O’Neil is not happy with limiting the points to just the top 10 finishers, he has said he will continue to work to have the asterisk, which came with the OWGR points, removed. In fact, he even aims to make LIV Golf profitable, but it could take another 5 to 10 years, though.

If 2026 truly is the turning point Scott O’Neil believes it to be, then the structural tweaks on the course must align with the league’s aggressive push off it. That’s what the new acceleration on digital fan engagement is all about. With the fantasy platforms, LIV Golf is making it clear that its future will be shaped as much by innovation as by competition.