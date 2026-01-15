LIV Golfer Earns Public Thanks as He Donates $75,000 to LPGA Tour Charity

With two green jackets and LIV-consistent play, Bubba Watson dominates the greens. But off the course, he’s winning hearts. A $75,000 donation to the LPGA Foundation for 75 years gets a huge thank-you, as it will open the door of opportunity for female golfers.

On January 13, 2026, the LPGA Tour’s Instagram post stated, “A huge thank you to @bubbawatson and @rangegoatsgc for their donation of $75,000 to the LPGA Foundation to celebrate 75 years of the LPGA 👏.” Watson’s LIV team, which includes Peter Ulan, Matt Wolff, and Ben Campbell, has donated $1,000 per LPGA year to support youth impact through tour connections.

The LPGA Tour is the biggest women’s professional golf tour in the world. It runs tournaments worldwide that promote both sports and community support programs. Many events include charitable elements in their structure, with a focus on growth and outreach. As the 2026 season gets closer, with events starting in late winter and early spring, contributions like Watson’s help keep players and fans of all ages interested and engaged.

Watson also had a special message for the fans. He said it was an “honor and a privilege” to be part of the 75-year celebration, and he also praised the progress of women’s golf and emphasized the importance of putting clubs in girls’ hands to inspire the next generation of players. He linked this mission to his own family’s experiences with sports, saying that his daughter started playing golf at a young age and that the donation was part of a larger effort to get more young people involved in sports.

While Watson acknowledges that wins and losses define a career on paper, he argued that the true legacy lies in growing the game. He thinks golf should be accessible to every young player, and especially girls who don’t get much chance to play. He also requested to raise those paddles high.

“I encourage y’all to give with y’all’s heart so we can help others get equipment, get scholarships, and just change lives,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)

Even Brittany Lincicome of the LPGA praised the donation. She commented on that thank-you post, “Truly incredible 🥰🥰🥰. Thank you @bubbawatson, so much.”

Watson’s charitable work goes beyond the LPGA.

He won the Travelers Championship in 2018 and gave $200,000 of his prize money to the tournament’s main charity, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which helps kids with serious illnesses. In addition, in December 2025, Watson gave $1.6 million (almost a quarter of his annual earnings) to The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart in his hometown of Pensacola. This money helped to improve the hospital’s pediatric care facilities and services.

Watson’s charity is part of a larger tradition of giving back in women’s professional golf. LPGA players and tour initiatives often support charitable causes, which reflects how the sport can have an impact on the community beyond competition.

Charitable traditions within women’s professional golf

Cristie Kerr’s Birdies for Breast Cancer program leverages her on-course success for a greater cause. Kerr started donating to breast cancer research in 2003, and she gives a set amount for each birdie she makes. Through this project and other events, she has raised significant funds to raise awareness and provide medical services.

Kerr’s initiative is one of many. Kim In-Kyung took it a step further in 2010 by donating her entire winner’s check of $220,000 prize from the Lorena Ochoa Invitational to charity in 2010. The day after she won, she said she would donate the money to two charities, half to the Lorena Ochoa Foundation, which helps fund school programs for kids in Mexico, and the other half to an American charity.

LPGA events often include charity as part of the competition. The old Wendy’s Championship for Children gave money to hospitals to help kids with cancer, raising millions for research and treatment over the years. It’s a powerful example of how the tour’s competitive schedule directly benefits the wider community.

Another example of LPGA’s charitable culture is Paula Creamer’s work with The First Tee and youth golf programs. She helps junior players and communities that lack resources get into golf through charity outings, clinics, and scholarships. This is in line with Watson’s efforts to make golf more accessible.