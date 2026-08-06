LIV Golfer Slams ‘Lies’ Fueling League Narrative With Blunt Future Admission

Thomas Detry is refusing to prepare for life after LIV Golf. Although he joined the league only this year, he is vocally showing a lot more commitment than even those who have spent years playing on LIV Golf. Therefore, despite all the rumors and uncertainty surrounding the rebel league, the Belgian professional has still not thought of a Plan B. In fact, he even said that most of the rumors circulating on social media are lies, and contrary to what the media says, he has complete faith in Scott O’Neil and the management.

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“Listen, there’s been so much speculation at the start and sort of mid-season, especially on social media and obviously you can’t help yourself and read some of it,” Thomas Detry told Garrett Johnston from Beyond The Clubhouse on behalf of Golf Monthly. “And you quickly find out that most of the stuff out there is actually lies and not true.”

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Because of all that negativity, he eventually turned off his social media. He is not active on Instagram anymore. He did admit that all the chaos did make him worried initially. But now, he is confident that he belongs at LIV Golf and wants to continue there.

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Therefore, he has not given any thought to what he would do if the rebel league ceases to exist next year.

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“To be really honest with you, I haven’t really thought about it too much,” he said. “Again, I’ve got full trust in this process. The product is great. I love every single event. I’ve had so much fun.”

All he is focused on right now is playing well at LIV Golf New York and then playing on the DP World Tour once the breakaway league’s season is over. However, that can’t be said about others. Many media reports say that a wide range of professionals have connected with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour to find a path back. But again, these are just reports, which Detry believes are all lies.

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Until now, no LIV golfer has openly admitted moving elsewhere, but some of them did speak about Plan B. Media asked the Rippers GC team about this ahead of the event in New York. Captain Cameron Smith said that he would not want LIV Golf to go away. However, if it does go away, “everyone would want” to return to the PGA Tour.

Lucas Herbert also said that his manager has had some talks with the PGA Tour as due diligence, but he himself has not spoken to anyone or knows the results of his manager’s attempts. Similarly, Travis Smyth said that he has status on around four tours worldwide. So, his Plan B is to bounce around the world just like he used to.

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Thomas Detry does not require any such plans because of his faith in the tournament. In fact, he even went on to challenge critics to go and watch one of their events live to understand how every fan feels. He even gave the example of LIV Golf South Africa, which he said was a “fantastic event.” Therefore, he does not understand how he sees golfers and fans enjoy the event, but social media and news reports say otherwise.

Unlike some others, Thomas Detry remains fully committed to the league. Thankfully, Scott O’Neil announced a deal with a mystery investor, which would have given Detry some more confidence.