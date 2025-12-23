LIV Golfers Join Phil Mickelson in Sending Support as Pro Retires Abruptly at 30

In a move that has stunned the golf community, a player who contended in a major championship just a few years ago has abruptly ended his career at the age of 30. The shocking announcement immediately drew reactions from across the golf world, including LIV legend Phil Mickelson.

Tied for third place in the 2022 PGA Championship, Mito Pereira joined LIV Golf in 2023. However, 2025 did not turn out well for the Chilean golfer. Finishing outside the “safe zone,” he was relegated from the LIV Golf league. And right before the year-end, Pereira announced his retirement.

“Hello everyone, I’m writing these lines to share that, after a period of reflection, I have decided to bring my career as a professional golfer to an end,” Pereira shared on December 23.

He further mentioned that he has decided to take a step back from the “beautiful sport” and concentrate on his personal life. Just moments after Pereira’s update, Phil Mickelson took to his X handle and supported Mito with a heartfelt message.

“I’ve seen Mito’s incredible talent first hand. I wish him success and happiness. I also hope his passion comes back to him and he fulfills his potential.”

Not just Phil, but several stars from the golfing realm showered their warm wishes for the 30-year-old.

LIV golfer, Thomas Pieters wrote, “Love this, Huge respect man! Enjoy your family.”

Echoing similar emotions, Graeme McDowell stated, “All the best, my friend. You will be missed.”

Spanish LIV Golf star, David Puig Corrius, extended his regards and shared heartfelt words for Mito: “I will miss you!! You are a great one🫶🫶.”

52-year-old Englishman, Richard Bland, who also plays for the Saudi-backed league, commented, “I wish you all the very best in the next chapter my friend. It was a pleasure to walk the fairways with you. You will missed ❤️.”

The official Instagram handle of LIV Golf, too, commented on Mito Pereira’s retirement post.

“Thanks for memories, Mito 🙌.”

Now, as the Chilean star bows out of the sport and bids a farewell to the fairways, let’s go down memory lane.

A look back at Mito Pereira’s illustrious career

Before Pereira hung up his clubs, he had achieved quite a lot of success. More interestingly, his stellar performances were not limited to the PGA Tour.

Pereira also made the LIV Golf fans witness his greatness on the fairway.

He started playing golf at a very young age and became a Pro in 2015. And he got instant success.

Imago 1 of 12 | Mito Pereira, of Chile, reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Joining the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Pereira won the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC. And he did not let the momentum slip. The Chilean golfer qualified for his very first major at the 2019 US Open. Unfortunately, he did not make the cut, though. But he soon made it up by winning the bronze medal at the Pan American Games in the same year, competing in the men’s individual category.

Overall, Pereira had 13 professional wins in his golf career. Among those, 3 were Korn Ferry Tour victories. His other wins came in various tournaments.

Now, as a chapter closes in the golf icon’s life, it remains to be seen what other greatness Mito Pereira lives.