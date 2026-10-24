LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Multiple Anti-LIV Domains Listed Among Its Assets

LIV Golf’s bankruptcy filings expose an unusual asset: anti-LIV domains. Its financial troubles have revealed an unexpected detail about the Saudi-backed league’s digital footprint, with bankruptcy proceedings bringing a collection of anti-LIV domain names into focus. As the breakaway circuit navigates a future without its primary financial backer, the filings are offering a revealing look at the business behind its high-profile signings, extravagant spending, and divisive place in professional golf.

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Among the league’s listed assets, multiple anti-LIV domains were discovered, adding an unusual dimension to an already complicated financial reckoning.

According to David Rumsey, a LIV Golf source explained the league registered a broad range of domain names as a standard brand-protection measure to safeguard its identity and prevent third-party misuse.

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The development comes as LIV Golf faces mounting questions about its financial sustainability after the Saudi Public Investment Fund ended its long-term funding commitment. The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2026, seeking to reorganize its finances rather than immediately dissolve its operations.

LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy Filings Expose Its Financial Position

The latest documents detail the financial obligations accumulated during LIV’s aggressive expansion. Sean Zak of GOLF.com reported that the league’s international entities, 13 franchises, and numerous subsidiaries filed thousands of pages, revealing an extensive network of creditors and outstanding payments.

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The liabilities range from relatively small invoices to multimillion-dollar obligations involving some of the league’s biggest stars. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau feature prominently among the players owed money, illustrating how LIV’s substantial investment in talent has translated into significant financial commitments.

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The filings also identify unpaid bills involving companies that supported the league’s operations. These include $178,087.50 owed to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, $89,407 owed to Uber, and $352,418.50 owed to SportsMEDIA Technology Corp. LIV Golf disputed the latter amount.

Other creditors include telecommunications, tax-compliance, insurance, printing, travel-management and public-relations providers. Collectively, the claims demonstrate how the league’s ambitious production model required extensive spending beyond player contracts and tournament prize money.

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Lavish Spending Comes Under Greater Scrutiny

The documents also reveal substantial payments made to executives and players during the period leading up to LIV Golf’s financial restructuring.

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Rahm’s player participation agreement included quarterly payments of about $4.946 million, totaling nearly $20 million annually. The filings also detail that the organization paid former LIV commissioner Greg Norman a $5.8 million settlement and a separate $3.6 million bonus in September 2025, about eight months after he was replaced as chief executive.

Meanwhile, independent directors Eugene Davis and Jon Zinman, appointed in April to oversee the restructuring process, were each paid $150,000 per month.

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These figures highlight the scale of LIV Golf’s financial commitments even as questions emerged about its ability to sustain its business model. The league was supposed to attract elite players, stage high-profile tournaments, and create an entertainment-driven alternative to established professional golf tours. Maintaining that approach, however, required considerable resources across multiple areas of operation.

LIV crumbled under pressure after the Saudi PIF indicated it would no longer fund LIV beyond the 2026 season. The resulting uncertainty prompted a close examination of LIV’s liabilities and the costs of keeping the competition running.

Uncertain Claims Complicate the Road Ahead

The bankruptcy paperwork also leaves important questions unanswered. In the 292-page document detailing LIV Golf Incorporated’s assets and liabilities, the term “undetermined” appears 808 times, according to GOLF.com.

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Some of those unresolved amounts concern potential liabilities involving Phil Mickelson and parties that have pursued legal action against the league. World Golf Group and Premier Golf Group, for instance, have alleged that LIV appropriated concepts from their original proposals. The amount LIV may ultimately owe in connection with such claims remains undetermined in the cited filing.

These uncertainties complicate efforts to establish the league’s full financial position and determine how its obligations will be addressed through bankruptcy proceedings.

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For LIV Golf, the challenge extends beyond settling outstanding invoices. Any viable restructuring must also establish a more sustainable financial foundation while preserving enough commercial and player interest to support future competition.

The appearance of anti-LIV domains among its listed assets is a striking detail in the broader picture, but should be seen as part of the bankruptcy record rather than as proof of a particular strategy or motive.

As the restructuring process continues, the filings are making one point increasingly clear: LIV Golf’s financial difficulties involve far more than its headline player contracts. Its extensive creditor list, executive payments, and unresolved claims reveal the cost of building a rival golf circuit—and the difficult work required to determine whether that enterprise can survive in a different financial form.