LIV Golf’s Double Standard to Put Ryder Cup Legend’s Career in Jeopardy – Report

It was one of the more curious moments of LIV Golf’s 2024 season. Bubba Watson, two-time Masters champion and captain of the RangeGoats GC, finished the year firmly in the relegation zone, outside the all-important top 48. By LIV’s own rules, he should’ve been dropped. But instead of packing his bags, Watson remained comfortably on the roster. The league quietly justified it as a “business decision,” citing his team ownership stake and marketability. Without much fanfare, Bubba was spared.

Now, a similar situation is unfolding—but this time, LIV is signaling a harder stance. Ian Poulter, one of the league’s founding captains and a global golf icon, may not be so fortunate.

Poulter, the fiery Englishman dubbed “The Postman” for always delivering under Ryder Cup pressure, now finds himself staring down the same cliff edge Watson avoided. After a rough 2025 season, Poulter is currently ranked 51st in LIV’s individual standings with just 4.5 points—well into the dreaded “Drop Zone,” where players are cut from LIV’s lineup unless they requalify. His 2025 campaign has been notably weak: he has no top-10 finishes, only one top-20 (T13 at LIV Korea), and multiple bottom-tier results, including a solo 51st at LIV Dallas. That performance places him among the league’s lowest-ranked full-season players.

The twist? This year, LIV says there will be no exceptions, not even for team captains. League officials confirmed that from 2025 onward, captains like Poulter are just as vulnerable as anyone else. A statement from LIV read: “Captains on #LIVGolf ARE NOT exempt from relegation this season.” And yet, just last year, Watson was handed a lifeline. The potential snub came into sharper focus after veteran golf reporter James Corrigan of The Telegraph broke the story in his exclusive column. “Ian Poulter staring at LIV Golf relegation,” Corrigan posted on X, pointing out LIV’s evolving policies and Poulter’s vulnerable position. The post was quick to make waves.

Adding to the intrigue is a growing list of notable LIV players who have already been cut or relegated under the same policy Poulter now faces. These include Eugenio Chacarra, a former LIV winner dropped by Fireballs GC; Scott Vincent, let go by Iron Heads after finishing 50th; and Kalle Samooja, who failed to retain his spot after a final-round collapse in 2024. Even Kieran Vincent, a member of title-winning Legion XIII, couldn’t survive after finishing 54th. The consistency with which LIV is now enforcing its roster policy only amplifies Poulter’s dilemma.

Adding further pressure is the performance of Poulter’s team, Majesticks GC, which he co-captains alongside Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson. The team has been among the worst in LIV this year, never placing higher than 5th and logging multiple bottom-three finishes. Most recently, they finished 12th of 13 at LIV UK, failing to break par as a team. That kind of season leaves little wiggle room—either individually or collectively.

That stark contrast has sparked frustration. Poulter, a co-captain of the Majesticks GC and global fan favorite, is seemingly held to a stricter standard than his American counterpart. If Watson’s business appeal was enough to save him, many wonder why Poulter, arguably even more iconic in team golf, isn’t afforded the same protection. As Poulter heads into the final events of the season, his fate remains uncertain. A late surge could save him, but if not, he’ll join the growing list of relegated players, despite his leadership role and legacy.

What’s next for Ian Poulter?

If Poulter can’t claw his way out of the Drop Zone in LIV’s final events, he’ll officially be relegated—cut loose from the very league he helped shape. That doesn’t mean the end of his golf journey, though. For one, he remains a co-owner of Majesticks GC, the team he helped found. That role could keep him involved off the course, either in management or as a brand ambassador. He’s also eligible to enter LIV’s Promotions event at the end of the year, a high-stakes qualifier offering just three spots for the next season. It’s grueling and uncertain, especially for a 49-year-old veteran, but it’s one path back.

Another possibility? A return to the DP World Tour, where Poulter spent the majority of his career. He was once a full member, winning 12 times on the circuit. However, after joining LIV in 2022, he was fined and eventually resigned his membership in 2023 rather than pay the penalty. “I’m currently not a member of the European Tour,” he admitted in late 2024, showing no indication of making amends with the tour that made him. Still, if the relationship heals—or the policy shifts—Poulter could potentially return to his old stomping grounds.

Retirement talk has swirled, but Poulter himself isn’t entertaining it. “I’m fully anticipating being here for a while,” he said last year, hinting at ambitions that go beyond playing. Whether in the gym or the boardroom, he’s planning his next move. Still, for a player who built his legend in team competition, it’s ironic that LIV, his chosen team-first league, might be the one to show him the door. If Poulter does exit the league, expect his name to stay in the headlines—even if not on the leaderboard.