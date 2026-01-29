LIV Golf’s Future in Doubt as $500M Wound Deepens After Patrick Reed’s Exit – Insider

Brian Rolapp’s plan is working just fine! Trying to change golf as we know it, the PGA Tour boss is making the dominoes fall from the opponent league. If Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA Tour shook the LIV Golf’s foundation, Patrick Reed’s exit is threatening to uproot the very existence of the league. And with the latest update coming from insider Joe Pompliano, LIV Golf’s future looks to be in utter jeopardy.

“Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have both left LIV Golf. With LIV losing ~$500 million on its eight international events last year alone, and reports that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is running low on cash for new investments, LIV’s future is now very much in doubt,” wrote Joe Pompliano on X.

The golfing realm was shaken for the second time in a month when Reed confirmed his departure from LIV Golf. Referring to himself as a ‘traditionalist,’ Reed reaffirmed his allegiance to the PGA Tour. Speaking about his golf future, Reed pointed out that he will kick things off in the PGA Tour from the 2027 season. He also spoke about his participation on the DP World Tour.

“After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour. I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR events later this year,” said Reed.

Undoubtedly, the face value of the Saudi-backed is bound to plummet further. But for once, let’s try to wrap our minds around Pompliano’s update about LIV Golf’s finances. $500 million! That is a huge number even by the standards of the Saudi-backed league. Back when the rebel league kicked off in June 2022, the main attraction of the tournament centered around the lucrative paychecks. Unfortunately, within just over three years of commencing its operation, LIV Golf is almost dying.

The $500 million figure reported by Pompliano is not an exclusive incident. In fact, LIV Golf Ltd. has reported some hefty losses for three straight years now. $244 million in 2022, $396 million in 2023, and $462 million in 2024! Add to this the overall funds that Saudi Arabia had put in US Golf business. A whopping $5 billion!

The general belief has been that the PIF-funded league will continue to dish out money from its seemingly unending financial reservoir. Sadly, there have been some significant troubles in paradise. Despite investing millions, the LIV Golf is making peanuts when it comes to revenue. As reported by The Athletic’s Chris Weatherspoon back in October 2025, the PGA Tour is dwarfing LIV Golf when it comes to broadcasting rights.

Back in 2024, LIV reportedly earned $3.2 million outside the US, while the PGA Tour earned a substantial $700 million annually from its partners via a deal running through 2030. Looking at the larger picture, closer analysis does make it evident that the LIV Golf did not truly catch up with the fans. Despite making some impressive financial claims (the winner taking a first-time-in-history $4.75 million payday), their first tournament three and a half years back in North London, witnessed a few thousand spectators.

Around the same time in Toronto, Rory McIlroy might have earned a paltry $1.5 million at the RBC Canadian Open (when compared to LIV’s payday), but the field was buzzing with 1,32,000 fans. Meanwhile, as the situation looks pretty volatile for LIV Golf, their recent fiasco with Patrick Reed only revealed their dire strait.

What exactly went down between Patrick Reed and the LIV Golf?

Having jumped ship from the PGA Tour back in 2022, Reed earned over $42 million. So what went wrong? Well, the previously discussed drying funds from Saudi Arabia. While Reed came in with a reported $50 million contract, they no longer adhered to the big-money guarantees for the long-term. As a result, what followed was stalled contract extensions and a stalemate.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – First Round Apr 6, 2023 Augusta, Georgia, USA Patrick Reed tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. Augusta Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230406_jcd_st3_0098. Image Courtesy: IMAGO

Things got complicated further when the 4Aces dropped their roster on January 14, 2026. Alongside mentioning Dustin Johnson as the team leader, they also had Reed’s name as an official team member. While fans believed that Reed is now all set to commence his 2026 season for LIV Golf, the golfer dropped a bombshell. In a surprise interview at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Reed declared that he still didn’t have an official LIV contract.

Soon after, the former Masters champion confirmed his exit from the tournament, to which, the LIV Golf replied by writing, “We were not able to come to terms with Patrick on a potential contract extension. We’re grateful for everything he contributed during his time on the 4Aces at LIV Golf and wish him the best. LIV has always been an advocate for player movement and recognizes that when golf settles into a new normal, players will not only have the right but also the opportunity to play golf when and where they want.”

They further added, “As we look forward, our focus remains on building teams and a league that fans can believe in and players enjoy—those who compete at the highest level, play the game the right way, and understand the responsibility to grow the game around the world by engaging fans and celebrating partners. We’re building the world’s golf league, and every decision we make is guided by what’s best for the long term future of the game, our players, and fans.”

Notably, LIV Golf will commence its season in February 2026. And while they will look to turn things around, realistically, it would take a miracle of a season to overturn the gloomy situation immediately.